SMS Super Specialty Hospital in a mess, computer operators go on strike, affecting OPD to medicine counters

The computer operators allege that they have not received their wages for the past two months, which has severely affected their economic condition. They have accused the contractor of not paying their wages, forcing them to take the extreme step of going on strike. The employees say that without wages, their daily life has become difficult, and their families are also suffering.

In this matter, the hospital administration has remained silent. When Patrika tried to contact the hospital’s superintendent, Dr. Vinay Malhotra, he did not respond to the calls. Meanwhile, Ram Karan Sharma, the contractor of Deepak Enterprises, said that there was a problem in completing the work order of 35 operators. He admitted that the wages for September were pending but assured that all employees would receive their wages by evening.

The operators say that this is not a new issue and they face such problems repeatedly. Their demand is that their wages should be paid on time in the future so that they do not have to face such crises.