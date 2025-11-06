Three major flyovers to be built within a 22km stretch in Rajasthan, costing ₹95 crore, to benefit millions

Rajasthan New Flyover (Image: AI)
New Flyovers in Jaipur: Traffic jams on the National Highway connecting Jaipur to Delhi are soon to be a thing of the past. Three large flyovers will be constructed in the 22-kilometre stretch between Amer and Chandwaji. The Public Works Department (Highways) has completed all preparations, and the construction process is set to begin shortly. The department has initiated the process of issuing notices at the relevant locations.
According to sources, flyovers will be built on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway at Kukas, Achrol, and Tala Mod, with an estimated total cost of approximately ₹95 crore. The construction of these flyovers will help reduce the increasing traffic pressure and the continuous rise in accidents on this route. Additionally, a foot-over-bridge will be constructed in front of a private university located in the valley.
According to PWD (Highways) officials, all technical preparations are complete, and work is expected to commence by November 15. The construction of new flyovers will ease traffic flow. Furthermore, it will benefit lakhs of people residing in the Kukas, Achrol, and Tala Mod areas.
Kukas: A 1-kilometre-long bridge will be built here.
Achrol: A 1-kilometre-long bridge will be constructed from the Gurudwara to the college located near the petrol pump.
Tala Mod: A bridge approximately 2 kilometres long will be constructed from the Achrol bridge to the Mangaleshwar Mahadev Temple.
