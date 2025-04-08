scriptHardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB | Latest News | Patrika News
Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

Hardik Pandya, despite his team’s loss to RCB on Monday, achieved a significant world record in T20 cricket as an all-rounder.

BharatApr 08, 2025 / 01:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Hardik Pandya T20 Record: The 20th match of IPL 2025 was played on Monday, 7 April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians suffered a 12-run defeat. This was MI’s fourth loss, leaving them with a 4-1 record and placing them 8th in the points table with two points. Although Hardik Pandya lost the match as captain, he achieved a unique record as an all-rounder in T20 cricket, becoming the first Indian player to do so.

Hardik Pandya Creates History

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya , while delivering a stellar bowling performance against RCB, taking two wickets, also showcased his batting prowess. He scored a quick-fire 42 runs off just 15 balls, including three fours and four sixes. With this, Pandya joined the elite club of players with over 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He is the first Indian player to achieve this milestone.

Ravi Bopara at the Top

The world record for most runs and most wickets in T20 cricket is held by England all-rounder Ravi Bopara. Bopara has scored 9486 runs and taken 291 wickets in T20 cricket. He is followed by his compatriot, Samit Patel, who has scored 6673 runs and taken 352 wickets. Hardik Pandya is currently ranked 12th in this category.

