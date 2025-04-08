Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

Hardik Pandya Creates History Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya , while delivering a stellar bowling performance against RCB, taking two wickets, also showcased his batting prowess. He scored a quick-fire 42 runs off just 15 balls, including three fours and four sixes. With this, Pandya joined the elite club of players with over 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He is the first Indian player to achieve this milestone.

Ravi Bopara at the Top The world record for most runs and most wickets in T20 cricket is held by England all-rounder Ravi Bopara. Bopara has scored 9486 runs and taken 291 wickets in T20 cricket. He is followed by his compatriot, Samit Patel, who has scored 6673 runs and taken 352 wickets. Hardik Pandya is currently ranked 12th in this category.