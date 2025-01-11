scriptIndia's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Delayed | Latest News | Patrika News
India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Delayed

New DelhiJan 11, 2025 / 12:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025 India Squad Announcement Delayed: The announcement of the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, originally scheduled for today, has been delayed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may postpone the team announcement. The tournament is set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE from 19 February to 9 March, with a squad announcement deadline of 12 January.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has requested an extension of the deadline from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI cited recent commitments in Australia for a Test series as the reason for the request. It is expected that the BCCI will announce the squad for the Champions Trophy and the three-match ODI series against England around 18-19 January, approximately a week late.
The ICC requires all teams to announce a provisional squad at least one month before each tournament, although teams can make subsequent changes. This time, the ICC requested provisional squads five weeks before the tournament’s commencement. However, the BCCI has yet to finalise team selection.
Before the Champions Trophy, India will also play a five-match T20 and a three-match ODI series against England, starting on 22 January. No surprising changes are expected in the Indian T20 team; it will likely comprise players who featured in the October matches against Bangladesh. However, some changes might be seen in the ODI team.
Possible India Squad for Champions Trophy
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Wicket-keeper – KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant (backup)
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel
Spinners – Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav
Fast Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami

