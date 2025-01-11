India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Delayed

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has requested an extension of the deadline from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI cited recent commitments in Australia for a Test series as the reason for the request. It is expected that the BCCI will announce the squad for the Champions Trophy and the three-match ODI series against England around 18-19 January, approximately a week late.

The ICC requires all teams to announce a provisional squad at least one month before each tournament, although teams can make subsequent changes. This time, the ICC requested provisional squads five weeks before the tournament’s commencement. However, the BCCI has yet to finalise team selection.

Before the Champions Trophy, India will also play a five-match T20 and a three-match ODI series against England, starting on 22 January. No surprising changes are expected in the Indian T20 team; it will likely comprise players who featured in the October matches against Bangladesh. However, some changes might be seen in the ODI team.

Possible India Squad for Champions Trophy

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicket-keeper – KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant (backup)

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel

Spinners – Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav

Fast Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami