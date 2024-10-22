Manu Bhaker to Patrika – Both society and government support are needed to increase women’s participation in sports

Manu Bhaker in CG: Saw the forest of Barnawapara Manu Bhaker in CG: During this occasion, she shared her experiences with Patrika reporter Dinesh Yadav. She appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department in conserving the forests and wildlife of Barnawapara. Manu said ‘After coming from Delhi, this is one of the best experiences of my life. Nature is very important to us. Seeing the conservation of forests and wildlife here, I had this experience.’ She also thanked CCF Raipur Raju Agasimani, Baloda Bazar DFO Mayank Agrawal, and other forest officials for their efforts. Here are some excerpts from Manu Bhaker’s conversation with Patrika…

How did your shooting journey start? Manu Bhaker: My shooting journey started in 2015 when I adopted it as a new sport. Initially, it was a hobby, but when I realized my interest and talent in it, I started taking it seriously.

What role did your family play in your career? Manu Bhaker: My parents have always encouraged me. They ensured that I got the best facilities and training. Especially my father, who understood my every win and loss and motivated me to move forward.

What was your experience like participating in the Olympics? Manu Bhaker: Participating in the Olympics is every athlete’s dream, and it was an amazing experience for me. The competition, the atmosphere, and the energy were all very inspiring. Winning a medal was not the only thing; it was a great learning opportunity for me.

What is your most memorable achievement? Manu Bhaker: Winning the gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games was very special for me. I was 16 years old then. That win gave me confidence that I could succeed at the international level.

What was your experience like seeing the wildlife in Barnawapara? Manu: Wildlife and nature are an essential part of life. We need to raise awareness about their conservation so that future generations can also experience it.

What are your plans and goals? Manu: My full focus is currently on the upcoming Olympics and international competitions. I am working on my technique and mentality to perform better in the next Olympics. My main goal is to win a medal for India and increase the country’s reputation on the international stage.