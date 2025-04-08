Sunrisers Hyderabad's ₹39.25 Crore Top-Order Flops Fuel IPL 2025 Slump

Travis Head’s Bat Remains Silent Last season, opener Travis Head smashed 567 runs in 15 matches, including a century and four half-centuries. The team retained him this season, increasing his salary from ₹6.80 crore to ₹14 crore. However, except for the first match, his bat has remained largely silent this season. He has scored only 148 runs in five matches.

Abhishek Sharma Scores Only 27 Runs in His Last Four Innings Young opener Abhishek Sharma scored 484 runs in 16 matches last season, including three half-centuries. His partnership with Travis Head was explosive. The franchise retained him, raising his salary from ₹6.50 crore to ₹14 crore. High expectations surrounded Abhishek this IPL season, but he has hugely disappointed, scoring only 51 runs in five matches. In his last four innings, he has managed just 27 runs.

Ishan Kishan Scores Only 21 Runs in His Last Four Innings The Hyderabad franchise showed faith in wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, spending ₹11.25 crore on him in the mega auction. Ishan scored a century in the first match, but his performance in the following four matches has been extremely disappointing, impacting the team. Ishan has scored 127 runs this season, with only 21 runs coming from his bat in the last four innings.