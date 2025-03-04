scriptThree Relatives Murder Son in Father’s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal | Three Relatives Murder Son in Father&#39;s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal | Latest News | Patrika News
Three Relatives Murder Son in Father’s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal

MP News: A major incident has come to light from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, where three people allegedly murdered a son in front of his father.

BhopalMar 04, 2025

Patrika Desk

MP News: A sensational case has emerged from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, where three people murdered a son in front of his father. This has caused a sensation in the entire area. Angered family members protested at the police station after the murder.
The entire incident is reported from the Gandhi Nagar area. Raj Solanki, Lakki Solanki, and Shubham Solanki, all residents of the same neighbourhood, cornered Adnan in a lane outside the mosque and stabbed him to death.
According to information received, Adnan was a two-wheeler mechanic. He had gone to offer prayers at a local mosque with his cousin. As he came out of the mosque, three relatives attacked him, beating him before stabbing him in the stomach. Bystanders rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.
Preliminary police investigations suggest that a dispute over a girl was the cause of the conflict between the two parties.

