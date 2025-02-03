Another Test at Maha Kumbh Today: Devotees Must Leave Ghats After Bath, 4 Crore Expected on Basant Panchami

Vehicle Restrictions in the Area The influx of people to the Maha Kumbh began on Sunday. Late in the evening, massive crowds gathered on every route leading to the Sangam. Besides the main roads, even the smaller lanes were bustling with devotees. Taking lessons from the unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya, the administration has implemented several changes in arrangements. Vehicle entry into the area has been restricted.

Police, RAF, and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the mela area. Devotees will now have to leave the ghats immediately after taking a bath. The police will be keeping a close watch on those attempting to breach barricades.

These are the Changes 1. Vehicle entry into Prayagraj city and the mela area is banned until February 4.

2. VVIP passes have also been cancelled. Helicopters are deployed for surveillance.

3. Devotees will have to park their vehicles in parking lots outside the city. They can reach the ghats via shuttle buses or on foot. Parking for large and small vehicles has been separated.

4. One-way systems are in place at Prayagraj railway stations and several other locations.