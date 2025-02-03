scriptAnother Test at Maha Kumbh Today: Devotees Must Leave Ghats After Bath, 4 Crore Expected on Basant Panchami | Another Test at Maha Kumbh Today: Devotees Must Leave Ghats After Bath, 4 Crore Expected on Basant Panchami | Latest News | Patrika News
Another Test at Maha Kumbh Today: Devotees Must Leave Ghats After Bath, 4 Crore Expected on Basant Panchami

Kumbh Mela Sangam Shahi Snan: Following the accident on Mauni Amavasya during the Kumbh Mela, the mela administration will face another test of fire on Monday during the Vasant Panchami’s amrit snan.

Feb 03, 2025

Patrika Desk

Kumbh Mela Sangam Shahi Snan: The third and final Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh is underway on Vasant Panchami. Sadhus and saints, carrying swords, maces, damrus, and conches, their bodies smeared with sacred ash and sporting dark glasses, are arriving at the Sangam for the holy dip, riding horses and chariots, chanting “Har Har Mahadev”. Over 4 crore people are expected to participate in this Amrit Snan.

Vehicle Restrictions in the Area

The influx of people to the Maha Kumbh began on Sunday. Late in the evening, massive crowds gathered on every route leading to the Sangam. Besides the main roads, even the smaller lanes were bustling with devotees. Taking lessons from the unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya, the administration has implemented several changes in arrangements. Vehicle entry into the area has been restricted.
Police, RAF, and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the mela area. Devotees will now have to leave the ghats immediately after taking a bath. The police will be keeping a close watch on those attempting to breach barricades.

These are the Changes

1. Vehicle entry into Prayagraj city and the mela area is banned until February 4.
2. VVIP passes have also been cancelled. Helicopters are deployed for surveillance.
3. Devotees will have to park their vehicles in parking lots outside the city. They can reach the ghats via shuttle buses or on foot. Parking for large and small vehicles has been separated.
4. One-way systems are in place at Prayagraj railway stations and several other locations.

Supreme Court Hearing Today

The Supreme Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) filed regarding the safety of devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh on Monday. The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, requests the implementation of specific guidelines and rules to ensure the safety of devotees.

