Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several UP Districts in Coming Hours

UP Weather Update: Uttar Pradesh is experiencing fluctuating weather conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to several parts of western Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

Feb 21, 2025

UP Weather: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is expected to change. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely in the western parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next two hours. This change in weather may lead to a slight drop in temperature in these areas, along with an increase in humidity. The rain may make the weather pleasant and increase the humidity.
Heavy rain likely on 21 February

According to the IMD forecast, the weather is expected to be clear in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on 21 February. However, light fog may occur in the morning, but sunshine is likely as the day progresses. The temperature will gradually increase, leading to a slightly warm feeling in the afternoon.
Temperature to increase in early March

Meteorologists believe that the temperature may increase further towards the end of February and the beginning of March, making the effect of heat clearly felt. Citizens are advised to be prepared for this change in weather and take necessary precautions, such as wearing light and comfortable clothing, drinking plenty of water, and taking measures to protect themselves from strong sunlight.

