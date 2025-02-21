Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several UP Districts in Coming Hours

Heavy rain likely on 21 February According to the IMD forecast, the weather is expected to be clear in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on 21 February. However, light fog may occur in the morning, but sunshine is likely as the day progresses. The temperature will gradually increase, leading to a slightly warm feeling in the afternoon.

Temperature to increase in early March Meteorologists believe that the temperature may increase further towards the end of February and the beginning of March, making the effect of heat clearly felt. Citizens are advised to be prepared for this change in weather and take necessary precautions, such as wearing light and comfortable clothing, drinking plenty of water, and taking measures to protect themselves from strong sunlight.