PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone and Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹8,260 Crore, Pays Tribute to Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun today on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand's statehood. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttarakhand today

Image: Patrika

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Dehradun Airport around 11 AM today. Following this, the PM's convoy reached the event venue, FRI. First, he reviewed the exhibition set up on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee. During this time, the PM also met entrepreneurs and stakeholders, as well as young children. Around 1 PM, the PM arrived on the stage. He began his speech in the Garhwali language, which was met with applause from the audience. On stage, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the PM by presenting him with a shawl. Additionally, the CM presented the PM with a replica of the winter seat of Baba Kedarnath in Ukhimath. The PM also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed for the state of Uttarakhand. Praising the state government for initiating winter tourism in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister stated that an increase in the number of tourists during winter will strengthen the economy. The Prime Minister also lauded the high-altitude marathon and Adi Kailash Parikrama Run organised by the Uttarakhand government at Adi Kailash. Three years ago, fewer than two thousand tourists visited Adi Kailash annually; today, this number has increased to 30,000. Similarly, the number of tourists visiting Baba Kedarnath's shrine has reached 17 lakh. Eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand can reach new heights of development.

My Deep Affection for Uttarakhand

PM Narendra Modi said that the dreams and aspirations with which the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre created the state of Uttarakhand 25 years ago are being fulfilled today. Expressing his affection for Uttarakhand, he said that when he used to visit here on his spiritual journeys, the struggles and hard work of the brothers and sisters living in the mountains inspired him. He added that the days spent here introduced him to the potential of Uttarakhand. With this conviction, after visiting Baba Kedarnath, he had said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Now, his belief has been further strengthened that this period is indeed the era of Uttarakhand's progress.

Crop Insurance Amount Released

At the Silver Jubilee celebration, PM Narendra Modi gifted Uttarakhand projects worth ₹8,260 crore. These projects are related to drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development, among others. This includes the foundation stone laying for the ambitious Jamrani and Song dam projects. During this event, the PM also released ₹62 crore under the crop insurance scheme into the accounts of 28,000 farmers.

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 06:07 pm

English News / UP News / PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone and Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹8,260 Crore, Pays Tribute to Martyrs

