PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone and Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹8,260 Crore, Pays Tribute to Martyrs

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Dehradun Airport around 11 AM today. Following this, the PM's convoy reached the event venue, FRI. First, he reviewed the exhibition set up on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee. During this time, the PM also met entrepreneurs and stakeholders, as well as young children. Around 1 PM, the PM arrived on the stage. He began his speech in the Garhwali language, which was met with applause from the audience. On stage, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the PM by presenting him with a shawl. Additionally, the CM presented the PM with a replica of the winter seat of Baba Kedarnath in Ukhimath. The PM also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed for the state of Uttarakhand. Praising the state government for initiating winter tourism in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister stated that an increase in the number of tourists during winter will strengthen the economy. The Prime Minister also lauded the high-altitude marathon and Adi Kailash Parikrama Run organised by the Uttarakhand government at Adi Kailash. Three years ago, fewer than two thousand tourists visited Adi Kailash annually; today, this number has increased to 30,000. Similarly, the number of tourists visiting Baba Kedarnath's shrine has reached 17 lakh. Eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand can reach new heights of development.