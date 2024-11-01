scriptBangladesh : Sheikh Hasina’s coalition party office attacked, set on fire | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Bangladesh : Sheikh Hasina’s coalition party office attacked, set on fire

The Jatiya Party, founded by late President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, was a part of the Bangladesh Awami League-led Grand Alliance.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 12:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Protests outside Jaitya Party office Dhaka

Protests outside Jaitya Party office Dhaka

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s coalition, Jatiya Party, central office in Dhaka, has been set on fire after clashes on Thursday night. The office was partly damaged, the witnesses said.

The Jatiya Party, founded by late President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, was a part of the Bangladesh Awami League-led Grand Alliance and participated in the previous three general elections despite the major party BNP boycotting.
Protesters against Sheikh Hasina were angered when the Jatiya Party announced that it would hold a rally in Dhaka on Saturday. Clashes erupted when protesters carrying the Chhatra Sramik Janata banner marched with a torch procession in front of the Jatiya Party’s central office in the Kakrail area, the heart of the capital Dhaka.
The fire service went to the spot and extinguished the fire. When a large number of protesters went in front of the Jatiya Party office, protesters vandalized the Jatiya Party offices, pulled down signboards, and smeared ink on party founder Ershad’s picture on the wall, the witnesses said.
Police and the army were deployed in front of the Jatiya Party office.

“We were passing in front of the Jatiya Party office with a torch procession. At that time, terrorists of the Jatiya Party threw bricks at our procession from the roof of the Jatiya Party office,” said Shakiluzzaman, a leader of Gono Audhikar Parishad, a political party that actively participated in the movement against Sheikh Hasina.
“Jatiya Party terrorists themselves set fire to their office and escaped. The Jatiya Party acted as a proxy of the fascist Awami League in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections,” Shakiluzzaman said.

“We, the students, workers, and citizens, have declared that we will not allow the Jatiya Party to hold any rally,” he further said.
No comment was immediately found from the Jatiya Party, but they are likely to express their reaction officially later on Friday.

Two months ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.
(ANI)

News / world / Bangladesh : Sheikh Hasina’s coalition party office attacked, set on fire

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

News

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

49 minutes ago

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

News

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

34 minutes ago

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

in 22 minutes

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

Festivals

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

in 9 minutes

Latest world

Tension with India, Canadian opposition party keeps distance from Diwali celebrations

world

Tension with India, Canadian opposition party keeps distance from Diwali celebrations

in 2 hours

Floods wreak havoc in Nigeria, 321 people killed so far

Miscellenous World

Floods wreak havoc in Nigeria, 321 people killed so far

in 29 minutes

Air Strikes by Army in Iraq, 8 Terrorists Killed

Gulf

Air Strikes by Army in Iraq, 8 Terrorists Killed

18 hours ago

If North Korea enters the war by supporting Russia, America will lift the ban on the use of weapons from Ukraine

world

If North Korea enters the war by supporting Russia, America will lift the ban on the use of weapons from Ukraine

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.