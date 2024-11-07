Former US President Obama, UN Secretary General, and President Biden congratulate Trump

Obama reflects on the essence of democracy “This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognising that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power,” the statement said.

Praise for campaign efforts of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz “Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in,” the statement added.

Obama addresses the challenges faced by democratic incumbents “As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years – from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do. Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” the statement said.

Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, congratulated Trump on his win. “I commend the people of the United States of America for their active participation in the democratic process,” he said in a post on X.

