Gen Z Stages Coup in Madagascar, President Flees Country

Gen Z has staged a coup in Madagascar. The country's president has fled the country. Find out the reason for the coup...

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Coup in Madagascar

Gen Z Stages Coup in Madagascar (Image:X)

In the last two to three years, several governments worldwide have experienced coups. In August 2024, the government of Hasina in Bangladesh fell. In September 2025, PM K.P. Sharma Oli's government in Nepal was ousted. Now, another country has joined this list. The African nation of Madagascar has also seen a coup due to GenZ protests. The main opposition party has claimed that President Andry Rajoelina has fled the country.

The opposition leader in Parliament, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, stated that the President fled after the army supported the protesters. His current whereabouts are unknown. However, some reports suggest that Andry Rajoelina has fled to France.

Why did the coup happen?

Protests in Madagascar began on September 25 due to water and electricity shortages. These protests quickly escalated, encompassing demands related to the high cost of living, corruption, poverty, and institutional reforms. According to the World Bank, 75% of the population lives below the poverty line, and in 2024, the country ranked 140th out of 180 in the Corruption Perception Index. Rajoelina, who came to power in a 2009 coup and won a controversial election in 2023 (which the opposition boycotted), was blamed for the economic crisis.

President Andry Rajoelina's position weakened when he lost the support of the most powerful special unit of his own army. This same unit had helped Rajoelina ascend to power during the 2009 coup. The unit refused to fire on protesters and joined them. Concurrently, CAPSAT announced that it was taking control of the army and had appointed a new army chief. Defence Minister Lieutenant General Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin also approved this.

