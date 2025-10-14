Gen Z Stages Coup in Madagascar, President Flees Country

Protests in Madagascar began on September 25 due to water and electricity shortages. These protests quickly escalated, encompassing demands related to the high cost of living, corruption, poverty, and institutional reforms. According to the World Bank, 75% of the population lives below the poverty line, and in 2024, the country ranked 140th out of 180 in the Corruption Perception Index. Rajoelina, who came to power in a 2009 coup and won a controversial election in 2023 (which the opposition boycotted), was blamed for the economic crisis.