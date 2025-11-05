Girlfriend Spends Boyfriend’s Savings of ₹1.2 Crore, His Senses Flew Away After Knowing the Reason

Woman spends boyfriend's savings (Representation Photo: Patrika)
A girlfriend in China did something with her boyfriend's savings that left him stunned. It's natural to wonder what this incident is about. In Chongqing city, China, a man named Jin experienced something from his girlfriend Min that he could never have imagined. Min spent his boyfriend's savings.
According to information, Min spent Jin's savings of $140,000 (equivalent to ₹1.20 crore in Indian currency). She did not inform her boyfriend about this.
The woman, named Min, took this step for cosmetic surgery. She spent her boyfriend's savings on lip surgery, neck liposuction, double eyelid surgery, nose job, chin augmentation surgery, skin care treatments, and other beauty treatments.
Jin gave Min access to his savings so that she would feel financially secure in the relationship. However, instead of that, Min fell under the influence of influencers and spent the savings on cosmetic surgery.
When Jin found out the truth, he was stunned. He was shocked to learn this because he did not expect his girlfriend to do something like this.
The clinic where Min underwent cosmetic surgery charged her excessively. Min also spent her own money on this. Jin and Min have filed a complaint and a case against the clinic. In this regard, the clinic has agreed to refund approximately ₹69 lakh (560,000 yuan).
Despite Min spending Jin's savings, both want to give their relationship a chance. Therefore, they have decided not to separate.
