Hamas Returns Bodies of Eight Dead Hostages to Israel, 20 Still Awaiting

Hamas hands over dead bodies of hostages to Israel
A ceasefire has been established between Israel and Hamas. As the first phase of establishing peace in Gaza, Hamas released all 20 living hostages in two phases on Monday. In return, Israel has also released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Both sides are adhering to the peace proposal put forth by US President Donald Trump. Although Hamas has released all living hostages, they have not yet returned the bodies of all deceased hostages to Israel.
Hamas has handed over the bodies of 8 deceased hostages to Israel in two phases so far. In the first phase, 4 bodies were handed over, and in the second phase, another 4 bodies were given to Israel.
Hamas still has the bodies of 20 deceased hostages. Israel has ordered Hamas to hand over the bodies of these deceased hostages as soon as possible. Israel has also stated that one of the bodies returned by Hamas does not belong to a former hostage.
Israel has given the green light to only half the number of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza. Additionally, the Rafah crossing has not yet been opened. Israel has set a condition that it will allow all humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza and open the Rafah crossing only after the bodies of the remaining deceased hostages are returned.
