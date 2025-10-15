Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Hamas Returns Bodies of Eight Dead Hostages to Israel, 20 Still Awaiting

Hamas has released all 20 living hostages, but has not yet returned the bodies of all deceased hostages. How many bodies of deceased hostages are still in Hamas's captivity and how many have been handed over to Israel? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Hamas hands over dead bodies of hostages to Israel

Hamas hands over dead bodies of hostages to Israel (Photo - Washington Post)

A ceasefire has been established between Israel and Hamas. As the first phase of establishing peace in Gaza, Hamas released all 20 living hostages in two phases on Monday. In return, Israel has also released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Both sides are adhering to the peace proposal put forth by US President Donald Trump. Although Hamas has released all living hostages, they have not yet returned the bodies of all deceased hostages to Israel.

How many bodies of deceased hostages has Hamas handed over to Israel so far?

Hamas has handed over the bodies of 8 deceased hostages to Israel in two phases so far. In the first phase, 4 bodies were handed over, and in the second phase, another 4 bodies were given to Israel.

How many bodies does Hamas still have?

Hamas still has the bodies of 20 deceased hostages. Israel has ordered Hamas to hand over the bodies of these deceased hostages as soon as possible. Israel has also stated that one of the bodies returned by Hamas does not belong to a former hostage.

Israel has set a condition

Israel has given the green light to only half the number of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza. Additionally, the Rafah crossing has not yet been opened. Israel has set a condition that it will allow all humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza and open the Rafah crossing only after the bodies of the remaining deceased hostages are returned.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 05:37 pm

English News / World / Hamas Returns Bodies of Eight Dead Hostages to Israel, 20 Still Awaiting

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Changes Stance Again, Seeks India's Support Against China

American President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
World

India Post Resumes Services to the US

World

US Military Strikes Vessel Off Venezuelan Coast, Killing Six; Trump Claims Drug Smuggling Involvement

Donald Trump
World

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke with PM Narendra Modi to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Google CEO Sundar Pichai
World

Venezuela Gold Mine Collapse Kills 14 Miners

Gold mine collapse
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.