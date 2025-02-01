scriptHamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Hamas will release three more Israeli hostages. Israel will also release 90 Palestinian prisoners.

BharatFeb 01, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

3 more hostages to be released today

3 more hostages to be released today

The ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas is currently holding without any violations. The conflict began on 7 October 2023 and concluded with a ceasefire on 19 January 2025. The United States of America, Qatar, and Egypt played key roles in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A major condition of the ceasefire agreement was the release of hostages and prisoners, which is currently underway. As part of this, Hamas will release Israeli hostages today, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners.

Release of 3 Israeli Hostages

Hamas will release three Israeli hostages today. The names of the three hostages have been released: 65-year-old Keith Siegel, 35-year-old Yarden Bibas, and 54-year-old Ofer Calderon. The three were taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October 2023 and will be released today, Saturday, 1 February 2025. Under this agreement, a total of 10 Israeli hostages and 5 Thai hostages have already been released.

Release of 90 Palestinian Prisoners by Israel

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel will also release 90 prisoners today. Israel has already released several Palestinian prisoners in different phases under the ceasefire agreement.

News / World / Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

in 5 hours

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Cricket News

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

15 hours ago

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

National News

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

in 3 hours

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

World

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

in 4 hours

Latest World

Sunita Williams shatters records with over 60 hours of spacewalk

World

Sunita Williams shatters records with over 60 hours of spacewalk

15 hours ago

20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

Miscellenous World

20 Dead, Including Indian Citizen, in South Sudan Plane Crash

2 days ago

Kumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes

National News

Kumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes

3 days ago

Jio Coin: India's Answer to Bitcoin?

World

Jio Coin: India's Answer to Bitcoin?

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.