Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

Release of 3 Israeli Hostages Hamas will release three Israeli hostages today. The names of the three hostages have been released: 65-year-old Keith Siegel, 35-year-old Yarden Bibas, and 54-year-old Ofer Calderon. The three were taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October 2023 and will be released today, Saturday, 1 February 2025. Under this agreement, a total of 10 Israeli hostages and 5 Thai hostages have already been released.
Release of 90 Palestinian Prisoners by Israel As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel will also release 90 prisoners today. Israel has already released several Palestinian prisoners in different phases under the ceasefire agreement.