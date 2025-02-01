Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Hamas will release three more Israeli hostages. Israel will also release 90 Palestinian prisoners.

3 more hostages to be released today

The ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas is currently holding without any violations. The conflict began on 7 October 2023 and concluded with a ceasefire on 19 January 2025. The United States of America, Qatar, and Egypt played key roles in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A major condition of the ceasefire agreement was the release of hostages and prisoners, which is currently underway. As part of this, Hamas will release Israeli hostages today, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners.

Release of 3 Israeli Hostages Hamas will release three Israeli hostages today. The names of the three hostages have been released: 65-year-old Keith Siegel, 35-year-old Yarden Bibas, and 54-year-old Ofer Calderon. The three were taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October 2023 and will be released today, Saturday, 1 February 2025. Under this agreement, a total of 10 Israeli hostages and 5 Thai hostages have already been released. 🇮🇱 Le Franco-israélien Ofer Kalderon, ainsi que l'Israélo-américain Keith Siegel et l'Israélien Yarden Bibas, père des deux derniers enfants israéliens captifs, doivent être libérés samedi contre 90 détenus palestiniens #AFP ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Bkyc6aSVE8 — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 31, 2025 Release of 90 Palestinian Prisoners by Israel As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel will also release 90 prisoners today. Israel has already released several Palestinian prisoners in different phases under the ceasefire agreement.