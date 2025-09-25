Intelligence Agencies Claim HuJI Reactivated, Plotting Instability in India

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Sheikh Hasina government had kept this group under control. However, following the appointment of Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Muhammad Yunus as caretaker of the interim government, several extremist groups, including HuJI, have become active again. Intelligence reports now indicate their movement towards India. Intelligence Bureau officials state that at least six meetings have taken place between ISI and HuJI leaders in the last three months. The aim of these meetings is to revive the organisation's activities and establish further cells near the Indian border.