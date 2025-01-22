scriptJohn Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants | John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants | Latest News | Patrika News
World

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton advocates for significant reforms to the US immigration system, particularly the H-1B visa program.

New DelhiJan 22, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has thrown his weight behind significant reforms to the US immigration system, particularly focusing on the H-1B visa program.

Addressing the Immigration Logjam

While acknowledging the urgency of tackling illegal immigration – a stance he notes is widely popular – Bolton highlighted the critical need to address the crippling gridlock within the legal immigration system. He stated, “The legal immigration system is hopelessly gridlocked. It’s very politically difficult to change.”
Bolton’s solution? A more welcoming approach to legal immigration. He believes it’s a key ingredient for US prosperity, adding, “My view is that we should welcome additional immigrants. It’s a source of strength for the United States.” He sees the visa program as a valuable tool, allowing skilled workers to contribute while retaining the option to return home or pursue US citizenship.

H-1B Visas and the Need for Political Will

Bolton specifically praised the H-1B visa program for its positive impact on the US, urging a renewed political commitment to facilitate greater legal immigration. He stressed the importance of orderly processes, a stark contrast to the current situation. “But I think it’s a very positive program for the United States and at some point, we need to find the political will to allow more legal immigration,” he asserted. “It’s a question of…doing it in an orderly fashion, and we are certainly not doing that right now.”

Strengthening India-US Relations: Beyond Trade

Shifting focus to US-India relations, Bolton noted the positive personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. He commended the Biden administration’s progress on Asian security, particularly through the QUAD partnership (India, Japan, Australia, and the US), expressing hope that this momentum would continue under any future administration.
While acknowledging the Biden administration’s focus on trade in US-India discussions, Bolton stressed the need to elevate the conversation beyond purely economic matters. He highlighted the paramount strategic importance of the India-US partnership in the 21st century, advocating for discussions encompassing a broader range of geopolitical issues.
“In the meetings I attended…almost the entire conversation turned on trade issues,” he recalled. “Trade’s important…But there are important strategic issues where I think the US and India have a common relationship. I’d like to see the PM and get beyond trade issues…But they need to talk about these broader strategic questions as well.”
Bolton concluded by emphasising the profound significance of the India-US relationship, urging leaders to prioritise a comprehensive strategic dialogue alongside crucial trade discussions.

(With ANI Inputs)

News / World / John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

National News

Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

in 4 hours

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

World

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

in 4 hours

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

National News

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

in 4 hours

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

Crime

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

13 hours ago

Latest World

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

World

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

19 hours ago

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

Miscellenous World

Over 40 Pakistanis Die in Morocco Boat Capsize

5 days ago

Imran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case

Pakistan

Imran Khan Jailed for 14 Years in Corruption Case

5 days ago

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

World

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.