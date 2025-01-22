John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

Bolton’s solution? A more welcoming approach to legal immigration. He believes it’s a key ingredient for US prosperity, adding, “My view is that we should welcome additional immigrants. It’s a source of strength for the United States.” He sees the visa program as a valuable tool, allowing skilled workers to contribute while retaining the option to return home or pursue US citizenship.

H-1B Visas and the Need for Political Will Bolton specifically praised the H-1B visa program for its positive impact on the US, urging a renewed political commitment to facilitate greater legal immigration. He stressed the importance of orderly processes, a stark contrast to the current situation. “But I think it’s a very positive program for the United States and at some point, we need to find the political will to allow more legal immigration,” he asserted. “It’s a question of…doing it in an orderly fashion, and we are certainly not doing that right now.”

Strengthening India-US Relations: Beyond Trade Shifting focus to US-India relations, Bolton noted the positive personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. He commended the Biden administration’s progress on Asian security, particularly through the QUAD partnership (India, Japan, Australia, and the US), expressing hope that this momentum would continue under any future administration.

While acknowledging the Biden administration’s focus on trade in US-India discussions, Bolton stressed the need to elevate the conversation beyond purely economic matters. He highlighted the paramount strategic importance of the India-US partnership in the 21st century, advocating for discussions encompassing a broader range of geopolitical issues.

“In the meetings I attended…almost the entire conversation turned on trade issues,” he recalled. “Trade’s important…But there are important strategic issues where I think the US and India have a common relationship. I’d like to see the PM and get beyond trade issues…But they need to talk about these broader strategic questions as well.”

Bolton concluded by emphasising the profound significance of the India-US relationship, urging leaders to prioritise a comprehensive strategic dialogue alongside crucial trade discussions. (With ANI Inputs)