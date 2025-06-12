scriptNASA Extends Launch Window to June 30th; Shubhangu's Space Journey Delayed | Latest News | Patrika News
NASA Extends Launch Window to June 30th; Shubhangu's Space Journey Delayed

NASA's International Space Station program manager, Dana Weigel, stated that launch windows are available until June 30th. Weather and technical issues are causing delays to their space travel.

Jun 12, 2025 / 04:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Shubhanshu Shukla

SpaceX is addressing a fuel leak issue with the Falcon-9 rocket slated to transport SpaceX astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). The American space agency NASA has outlined potential launch windows for the Axiom mission (Ax-4) in the coming weeks.

Launch Window Available Until 30 June

NASA’s International Space Station program manager, Dana Weigel, stated that launch windows are available until 30 June, with additional slots opening in mid-July after a brief operational pause. Weigel mentioned several windows will open for a July launch in the second week, but SpaceX hasn’t provided details about the next launch attempt. The mission, originally scheduled for launch on 29 May, was postponed due to weather and technical issues.

First Indian to Visit the ISS

Ax-4, operated by Axiom Space based in Houston, USA, is set to be a milestone for India. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force will be the first Indian to visit the ISS with the space crew. This mission is crucial for India’s Gaganyaan mission and showcases India’s growing presence in space. Furthermore, this mission highlights NASA’s collaboration with international and commercial partners to balance government and private missions, fulfilling the logistical needs of the International Space Station (ISS).

Shubhanshu hails from Lucknow, UP

Shubhanshu Shukla was born on 10 October 1985 in the Triveni Nagar area of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. He grew up with two older sisters. He completed his schooling at City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, where he cultivated discipline and hard work from a young age. He then enrolled at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, obtaining a B.Tech degree.
Shubhanshu began his service in the Indian Air Force in 2006. He is an experienced fighter pilot and has flown numerous fighter and transport aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and AN-32. He was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in March 2024.

