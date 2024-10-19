scriptRemaining Indian diplomats ‘clearly on notice’, says Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly | Latest News | Patrika News
Remaining Indian diplomats ‘clearly on notice’, says Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly

“They’re clearly on notice,” Joly said as quoted by CBC News. “Six of them have been expelled, including the high commissioner in Ottawa. Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver.”

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 12:49 pm

Days after India recalled its six diplomats from Canada after they were declared “persons of interest” in the investigation of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warned over a dozen Indian diplomats, who are still in the country to respect the law.
“Clearly, we won’t tolerate any diplomats that are in contravention of the Vienna Convention,” she added.
Her remarks are aimed at the 15 Indian diplomats who are still in Canada.
The diplomatic row between India and Canada underwent a fresh escalation when Canada declared India’s High Commissioner and other diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation of Nijjar’s killing.

Following this, India decided to call back its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Canada. India has repeatedly accused Canada of not taking action against extremist and separatist elements in the country for “vote bank politics”.
Joly’s comments come days after Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) accused the Indian government, its agents and diplomats of links to criminal activity in Canada, including coercion, extortion and killings. The charges have been strongly rejected by India, which termed it “preposterous imputations” and accused the Justin Trudeau government of indulging in “vote bank politics.”
RCMP has alleged there have been over a dozen credible and imminent threats to members of the South Asian community, particularly Sikh members of the pro-Khalistan movement. It also said it has evidence that India’s diplomats and consular officials in Canada engaged in clandestine activities, including gathering intelligence for its government, as reported by CBC News.
