scriptScientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

Trending: A 7-month excavation campaign will be launched on the Japan Trench to find out why tsunamis occur.

New DelhiOct 27, 2024 / 01:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Scientists will drill holes in japan Trench to find cause of tsunami

Scientists will drill holes in japan Trench to find cause of tsunami

Why do tsunamis occur? A team of international scientists, including researchers from the Australian National University (ANU), are going on an unprecedented mission to find the answer to this question on the Japan Trench. The Japan Trench is a deep-sea trench located in the western part of the North Pacific Ocean, about 8 kilometers (8,046 meters) deep.

Will drill up to a kilometer deep

Researchers will use advanced equipment to drill about a kilometer deep into the ocean floor and study the samples obtained from every angle. The director of the expedition, Professor Ron Hackney, said that the expedition also aims to check what changes have occurred in the rocky samples since the devastating earthquake in 2011.

The expedition will last for 7 months

This expedition is the final stage of a 10-year international research project known as the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP). The mission will last for about seven months. Before this, over the past decade, 81 scientists from Australia and New Zealand have gone on separate drilling expeditions.

News / world / Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

News Bulletin

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

in 1 hour

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 4 hours

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 5 hours

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 4 hours

Latest world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 5 hours

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

world

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

18 hours ago

Israel’s Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon?

world

Israel’s Missile Strikes Against Iran End; Could Full-Scale War Be on the Horizon?

22 hours ago

Pakistan: Book Fair Sells 35 Books, But 800 Plates of Biryani Fly Off

world

Pakistan: Book Fair Sells 35 Books, But 800 Plates of Biryani Fly Off

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.