scriptSCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing | Latest News | Patrika News
world

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

In his address at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, Jaishankar said, “If we fast-forward from the inception of the Charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation.”

New DelhiOct 16, 2024 / 03:15 pm

Patrika Desk

EAM S Jaishankar participates in SCO Meeting in Islamabad

EAM S Jaishankar participates in SCO Meeting in Islamabad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for introspection if friendship between the two nations has fallen short or good neighbourliness is missing.

In his address at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, Jaishankar said, “If we fast-forward from the inception of the Charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation.”

“If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address. Equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realize the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages,” he added.

He termed cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism as the “three evils” that hinder trade and people-to-people relations between countries.


He took a veiled jibe at Pakistan to state that if activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are “hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel.”

“We all realize that the world is moving towards multi-polarity. Globalization and rebalancing are realities that cannot be denied. Cumulatively, they have created many new opportunities in terms of trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows and other forms of collaboration. There is no question that our region would benefit immensely if we take this forward. Not just that, others too would draw their own inspiration and lessons from such efforts,” he said in his address.

“However, to do that, cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit,” the External Affairs Minister said.

Calling for firm commitment to the SCO Charter, Jaishankar said, “But most of all, our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth require peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’. If activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel.”

News / world / SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Periodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray

News Bulletin

Periodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

Special

Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

in 4 hours

Hanuman Beniwal’s statement: RLP Alliance on these Condition only

Political

Hanuman Beniwal’s statement: RLP Alliance on these Condition only

in 4 hours

Fighter Jets Followed Air India Express Flight, Panic Among Passengers

Political

Fighter Jets Followed Air India Express Flight, Panic Among Passengers

in 1 hour

Latest world

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

world

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

in 5 hours

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

National News

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

in 5 hours

Pakistan, 11 other countries grapple with malnutrition, 2 million children at risk globally: UNICEF

world

Pakistan, 11 other countries grapple with malnutrition, 2 million children at risk globally: UNICEF

in 2 hours

Fighter Jets Followed Air India Express Flight, Panic Among Passengers

Political

Fighter Jets Followed Air India Express Flight, Panic Among Passengers

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.