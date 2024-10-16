scriptTaiwan’s President vows to defend democracy amid China’s military drills | Latest News | Patrika News
Taiwan’s President vows to defend democracy amid China’s military drills

He shared his remarks on Facebook after holding a high-level national security meeting in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reassured the public of the government’s dedication to defending Taiwan’s democracy and national security following China’s large-scale military exercises around the island.

He shared his remarks on Facebook after holding a high-level national security meeting in response to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) announcement of military drills, named “Joint Sword-2024B,” in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a “stern warning” to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.
The announcement of these drills came just four days after Lai delivered his first Double Ten National Day speech, in which he stated that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has “no right to represent Taiwan” and emphasized that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are “not subordinate” to one another.
Lai stated that Beijing launched military exercises to intimidate neighbouring countries and disrupt regional peace and stability, which contradicts the expectations of the international community. He assured people that the government will persist in defending Taiwan’s free and democratic constitutional system against external pressure.
Additionally, Lai reaffirmed his commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, stressing that Taiwan’s consistent goal is to foster positive exchanges between both sides based on mutual respect and dignity.

In his National Day address, Lai stated that Taiwan is open to cooperating with China on shared interests, such as pandemic prevention, to achieve peace and prosperity for both sides of the Strait. He also expressed hope that Beijing would use its influence positively on the global stage and contribute further to regional and global peace, security, and prosperity.
During the military exercises around Taiwan and its outlying islands, China deployed a record 125 aircraft, including its aircraft carrier Liaoning and various ships.

