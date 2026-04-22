Trump extends Iran ceasefire on Pakistan’s suggestion; US naval blockade of Hormuz to stay

Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran was taken at the suggestion of Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Sharif expressed his gratitude to Trump via a social media post on behalf of himself and Munir, thanking the President for the extension to allow diplomatic efforts to proceed. Sharif stated that, with the trust and confidence reposed in it, Pakistan will continue its earnest efforts for a negotiated settlement to the conflict. He also expressed hope that both sides would continue to observe the ceasefire and reach a comprehensive peace deal during the second round of talks scheduled in Islamabad, leading to a permanent end to the war.