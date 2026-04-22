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Trump extends Iran ceasefire on Pakistan’s suggestion; US naval blockade of Hormuz to stay

Iran-US Ceasefire: US President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran. The decision was taken to allow Iran more time to formulate a unified proposal for an agreement.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 22, 2026

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump has made a major decision just hours before the expiry of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Trump has extended the ceasefire, citing internal divisions within the Iranian government. He stated that he seeks a permanent agreement between the two nations and has therefore announced the extension to allow Iran more time to form a unified proposal, which will remain in place until negotiations are concluded and a deal is reached. Along with the extension, he clarified that the US military will not conduct any strikes against Iran during this period.

US blockade in Strait of Hormuz to continue

Trump has extended the ceasefire but made it clear that the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place. He has issued orders to the military to stay fully prepared. Trump maintains that the blockade is causing significant damage to Iran, increasing pressure on them to reach a settlement with the United States, and that the naval restriction will persist until an agreement is reached between both parties.

Pakistan's role

Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran was taken at the suggestion of Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Sharif expressed his gratitude to Trump via a social media post on behalf of himself and Munir, thanking the President for the extension to allow diplomatic efforts to proceed. Sharif stated that, with the trust and confidence reposed in it, Pakistan will continue its earnest efforts for a negotiated settlement to the conflict. He also expressed hope that both sides would continue to observe the ceasefire and reach a comprehensive peace deal during the second round of talks scheduled in Islamabad, leading to a permanent end to the war.

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Published on:

22 Apr 2026 09:17 am

News / World / Trump extends Iran ceasefire on Pakistan’s suggestion; US naval blockade of Hormuz to stay

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