‘UAE stands with Lebanon’: Massive aid drive culminates in 250 tonnes of supplies

Aid material gathered in the event, will help people in Lebanon suffering from the impact of the ongoing conflict.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 02:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Donation Event At Abu Dhabi

The donation event was held today at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal 1, Abu Dhabi Ports, as part of the two-week ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign which kicked off on October 8, collected 250 tonnes of relief material from diverse segments of society in Abu Dhabi.
Aid material gathered in the event, will help people in Lebanon suffering from the impact of the ongoing conflict. The in-kind donations were mobilised as per the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.
The aid collection was organised by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, with the participation of more than 4400 volunteers from various nationalities who packed 10000 baskets of supplies.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Board of Directors, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, stressed the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and Lebanon, which, he said, has been evident today in the wide public participation in the activities to collect humanitarian relief aid for its people facing the crisis.
Al Mazrouei has also referred to the spirit of human solidarity that marks the diverse segments of the UAE society consisting of a wide variety of nationalities, cultures and ethnicities who rose to the occasion to extend a helping hand to the people of Lebanon in their difficult circumstance.
Around 24 donor and volunteer organisations participated in the activities of collecting relief aid at the cruise terminal in Abu Dhabi Ports: the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Ahmed bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity Association, the International Humanitarian City, the Big Heart Foundation, the Emirates Foundation, the UAE Volunteers Foundation, the Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work, the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Work, the Fujairah Charity Association, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the International Charitable Works Organisation, the Emirates Charity Association, the Sharjah Charity House, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Dubai Charity Association, and the Day for Dubai.
(ANI/WAM)

