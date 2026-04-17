US MQ-4C Drone Spotted Over Cuba: A Move to Circle China’s Energy Supply?

Cuba has now become the fourth vital hub in this strategic game. By controlling the maritime routes of the Caribbean region, the US can not only limit Chinese activities but also strengthen the security of its southern coast, particularly Florida. Furthermore, Chinese electronic surveillance centres in Cuba are a matter of concern for the US. According to reports, the drone also conducted surveillance around the Bejucal area, where Chinese intelligence activities are suspected. President Donald Trump’s statement also points in this direction. He remarked, "I can do anything with it," reflecting the potential US strategic grip on Cuba.