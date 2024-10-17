US launches precision strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled Yemen



“Today (October 16), US military forces, including US Air Force B-2 bombers, conducted precision strikes against five hardened underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. US forces targeted several of the Houthis’ underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region.”



It further said that the strikes were a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that their adversaries seek to keep out of reach. “The employment of US Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere,” the statement added.



The Pentagon condemned Houthis for their relentless attacks on US and international vessels passing through the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden and asserted that these unlawful attacks have severely disrupted global commerce.



“For over a year, the Iran-backed Houthis, Specially Designated Global Terrorists, have recklessly and unlawfully attacked US and international vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis’ illegal attacks continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce, threaten environmental catastrophe, and put innocent civilian lives and U.S. and partner forces’ lives at risk,” the Pentagon said.



US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said that the attacks were directed by President Joe Biden. “At the direction of President Biden, I authorised these targeted strikes to further degrade the Houthis’ capability to continue their destabilising behaviour and to protect and defend US forces and personnel in one of the world’s most critical waterways,” the Pentagon said.



Austin also issued a warning to the Houthi rebels, emphasising that the United States will continue to make Houthis clear about the consequences of their “illegal and reckless attacks.”

“Again, the United States will not hesitate to take action to defend American lives and assets; to deter attacks against civilians and our regional partners; and to protect freedom of navigation and increase the safety and security in these waterways for US, coalition, and merchant vessels. We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks,” the statement by the Pentagon said.

