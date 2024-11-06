US polls: Trump edges over Harris with wins in Florida, Ohio, Mississippi

Trump Expands Lead: 230 Electoral Votes As per the latest projections by Politico at 10 am IST, Trump had surged to 230 electoral college votes, compared to 205 for Harris. Trump has carried most of the ‘Red Wall’ states in this election.

Harris Faces Setbacks in Minnesota Meanwhile, Harris was seen trailing in her home state of Minnesota, as Trump looked to flip the state’s 10 electoral college votes, a traditional Democratic stronghold. According to CBS News, no Republican candidate for president has won Minnesota since 1972. Trump came within striking distance in 2016, narrowly losing by 1.5 points to Hillary Clinton.

Victory in the Key States: Trump’s Winning Streak Trump has also claimed victories in Idaho, Texas, and Oklahoma, while Harris has secured California. Polls showed a tight race, with Trump taking a tentative lead over Democratic Party candidate Vice President Kamala Harris by just a few points in some cases.

Tight Race: Projections Show Close Contest Projections at 9 am (IST) by NBC, ABC, and CBS have given Harris 91 electoral votes, while Trump’s tally ranges between 178 and 201 electoral votes. Fox News has projected Trump wins in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Arkansas. It projected wins for Harris in Vermont, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia.

Trump’s Lead Expands as Key States Close Polls CNN has projected Trump victories in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Kansas, and North Carolina, while giving Harris the lead in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, and Maine. Trump is also projected to win in Iowa, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Louisiana.

The Electoral Countdown: A Fight for 270 Votes There are 538 Electoral College votes allocated across the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with 270 votes needed to win. According to CBS projections at 9:45 am (IST), Trump is narrowly ahead in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, while Harris has the advantage in Michigan.

Governor DeSantis’ Statement Following Florida Win “Polls have closed in Florida. @realDonaldTrump has carried the state of Florida and has earned 30 electoral votes,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on X. DeSantis led an aggressive campaign against Amendment 3, which sought to legalize recreational marijuana, and Amendment 4, which would have broadened abortion access in the state.

Trump Campaign’s Statement After Victory In a statement after the win, the Trump campaign said, “After four years of the disastrous Harris-Biden administration, Floridians are eager to return to commonsense policies that put their freedom, their families, and America first.”

US Election Day: A Cross-Country Vote for Leadership The US is voting to elect the President and Vice President, all representatives to the House, one-third of the senators, as well as governors of 11 states and two US territories. By around 10 am (IST), polls had closed in most states, including the seven swing states of Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

