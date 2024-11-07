Usha Vance’s Grandaunt in India Celebrates US Election Results

Family Pride and Joy Santhamma’s connection to Usha comes through her husband’s family, as she explained, “My relationship is through my husband. My husband has five brothers. The eldest brother has four children. Usha is the daughter of one of his sons.” Her words reflect the sentiment shared among relatives who feel a strong bond to Usha, even across continents.

Advice for Usha’s Role Santhamma offered some advice for Usha, encouraging her to focus on two areas. She suggested that Usha support initiatives to retain India’s intellectual talent within the country. She also expressed her hope for Usha to promote the revival of Sanskrit in India.

Anticipating US-India Relations When asked about the role of the upcoming US administration in strengthening relations with India, Santhamma expressed her optimism. She shared her belief that the two nations should engage in positive and constructive dialogues, aiming to “elevate goodness.”