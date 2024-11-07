scriptUsha Vance’s Grandaunt in India Celebrates US Election Results | Latest News | Patrika News
Usha Vance’s Grandaunt in India Celebrates US Election Results

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 09:28 am

Patrika Desk

Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): In the wake of the recent US elections, Professor C Santhamma, the grandaunt of Usha Vance, wife of US Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance, expressed her joy and pride. Speaking with ANI, she conveyed her happiness, remarking, “Naturally, I feel happy. She belongs to our family, and it is the most important thing.” Santhamma, who shares a connection with Usha through her husband’s family, was thrilled by the election outcome.

Family Pride and Joy

Santhamma’s connection to Usha comes through her husband’s family, as she explained, “My relationship is through my husband. My husband has five brothers. The eldest brother has four children. Usha is the daughter of one of his sons.” Her words reflect the sentiment shared among relatives who feel a strong bond to Usha, even across continents.

Advice for Usha’s Role

Santhamma offered some advice for Usha, encouraging her to focus on two areas. She suggested that Usha support initiatives to retain India’s intellectual talent within the country. She also expressed her hope for Usha to promote the revival of Sanskrit in India.

Anticipating US-India Relations

When asked about the role of the upcoming US administration in strengthening relations with India, Santhamma expressed her optimism. She shared her belief that the two nations should engage in positive and constructive dialogues, aiming to “elevate goodness.”

Village Celebrations for Usha’s Success

The celebrations extended to Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh, Usha’s ancestral home. Residents took to the streets to rejoice after the US election results were announced, with Usha’s connection bringing pride to the community, particularly among those with Telugu roots.

