WUC urges US President to address Uyghur genocide by China

Historical Stance on Uyghur Genocide Earlier, during Trump’s previous tenure, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the atrocities a genocide. Later in Biden’s administration, the oppression against the Uyghurs was officially termed as genocide.

Forced Labour Prevention Act Takes Effect During Biden’s administration, the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act was implemented, banning the entry of products made by companies that favour the forced labour of Uyghurs. Till now, 78 entities have been added to the list of banned companies. The administration introduced sanctions against Chinese entities linked to forced labour by Uyghurs.

WUC’s Message on Social Media In a post on X, the WUC stated, “The WUC congratulates the newly elected President of the US, Mr Donald Trump & urges the new administration to address the Uyghur genocide meaningfully. WUC thanks the Biden admin. for its policy-based approach to the Uyghur genocide.”

Call for International Collaboration The WUC has urged the new administration to censure all kinds of atrocities committed against Uyghurs by China through G7, NATO, and the UN. The growing evidence of the terrible suffering faced by Uyghurs in East Turkistan makes it clear that urgent action is needed. Because of this, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is calling on the new administration to take strong action against the Uyghur genocide. The WUC is ready to work with the new administration to make sure the Uyghur genocide is a top priority.

(ANI)