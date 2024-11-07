scriptWUC urges US President to address Uyghur genocide by China | Latest News | Patrika News
WUC urges US President to address Uyghur genocide by China

The World Uyghur Congress has urged the newly elected US president, Donald Trump, to prioritise the issue of Uyghur genocide by the Chinese government.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 02:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Uyghur Crisis (Representative Image)

Congratulatory Message to New President

The WUC President, Turgunjan Alawdun, stated, “We congratulate the newly elected president of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump. We will work with the new administration to ensure Uyghurs’ voices are heard. We are grateful for the Biden administration for having consistently raised the Uyghur issue and for having implemented concrete measures to address it.”

Historical Stance on Uyghur Genocide

Earlier, during Trump’s previous tenure, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the atrocities a genocide. Later in Biden’s administration, the oppression against the Uyghurs was officially termed as genocide.

Forced Labour Prevention Act Takes Effect

During Biden’s administration, the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act was implemented, banning the entry of products made by companies that favour the forced labour of Uyghurs. Till now, 78 entities have been added to the list of banned companies. The administration introduced sanctions against Chinese entities linked to forced labour by Uyghurs.

WUC’s Message on Social Media

In a post on X, the WUC stated, “The WUC congratulates the newly elected President of the US, Mr Donald Trump & urges the new administration to address the Uyghur genocide meaningfully. WUC thanks the Biden admin. for its policy-based approach to the Uyghur genocide.”

Call for International Collaboration

The WUC has urged the new administration to censure all kinds of atrocities committed against Uyghurs by China through G7, NATO, and the UN.

The growing evidence of the terrible suffering faced by Uyghurs in East Turkistan makes it clear that urgent action is needed. Because of this, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is calling on the new administration to take strong action against the Uyghur genocide. The WUC is ready to work with the new administration to make sure the Uyghur genocide is a top priority.
(ANI)

