अर्जुन कपूर ने दिहाड़ी मजदूरों के लिए उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, सलमान से दोगुना लोगों की करेंगे मदद, पूरी इंडस्ट्री हैरान

I have teamed up with @fankindofficial & @give_india to help raise money to support daily wage workers who are financially affected by the lockdown. GiveIndia has identified more than 60,000 such workers who have no income and no way to take care of their family. Let’s get together to help provide them with cash in hand so that they can pay their rent, feed their families & gain financial security for an entire month. All you need to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. 100% of your donation will help the families in need. And 5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a VIRTUAL DINNER DATE with ME on 11th of April, from the comfort of your own home via a video chat. (Link in bio) #FankindXArjun #Covid19 #LetsFightCoronaTogether #StayHomeStaySafe