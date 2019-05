View this post on Instagram

We found #poppy (name in transit 😅) in our home( dunno if it’s a male/female) was rescued by my staff on Friday night ,she must’ve fallen from her nest that’s on the almond tree in my garden ..she fluttered her wings but couldn’t fly fully..Feels like a soul I know who’s trying to communicate 😇She’s soo adorable ..Going to set her free as soon as she’s ready.. but had to share this video of how friendly this parrot is🦜😍♥️🧿 #birds #poppylove #sign #goodtidings #love #gratitude #parrotsofinstagram