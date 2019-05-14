9 महीने प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद भी नहीं हुई डिलीवरी तो एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- ये तरीका अपनाना होगा, फैंस ने दिए ऐसे गंदे सुझाव

एक्ट्रेस की प्रेग्नेंसी 10वें महीने में चली गई और इसकी चिंता भी होना जाहिर है। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस के साथ ये फिक्र शेयर कर बताया कि वह परेशान है।
मुंबई। आमतौर पर शिशु मां के गर्भ में करीब 9 महीने रहता है और इस दौरान कभी भी डिलीवरी हो जाती है। कई बार 9 माह से पहले या इसके कुछ दिनों बाद भी डिलीवरी होती है। नौ माह से ज्यादा समय तक प्रेग्नेंसी रहने का एक मामला मनोरंजन इंडस्ट्री से आया है। एक टीवी एक्ट्रेस की प्रेग्नेंसी 10वें महीने में चली गई और इसकी चिंता भी होना जाहिर है। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस के साथ ये फिक्र शेयर कर बताया कि वह परेशान है।
टीवी एक्ट्रेस छवि मित्तल (अब छवि हुसैन) ने हाल ही में अपने फैंस को इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर कर बताया कि उनकी प्रेग्नेंसी 10वें महीने में आ चुकी है। अगर 10वां महीना पूरा हो गया तो परेशानी होगी। इससे पहले डिलीवरी होनी चाहिए। ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो लेबर पेन के लिए मेडिकल साइंस का सहारा लेना पड़ेगा। इससे मेरा दिल टूट जाएगा क्योंकि एक तरफ तो डेट के बाद जन्म लेने और दूसरी तरफ शरीर में बाहरी दवाईयों के जरिए प्रसव के कारण बच्चे को खतरा हो सकता है। एक मां क्या करे?
छवि ने फैंस से आगे कहा, ' अब तक मैंने सामान्य प्रसव होने के लिए जो करना चाहिए वो कर रही थी। जैसे लम्बे कदमों की चहलकदमी, डक वॉक, घी, प्रेशर प्वाइंट मसाज, मेडिटेशन, मसालेदार खान और क्या-क्या नहीं। मैं चाहती हूं कि ये प्रसव वैसे हो जैसे मैंने सोचा है। आप अपनी प्रार्थनाएं करते रहें।
छवि की इस इमोशनल पोस्ट के बाद फैंस ने भी अपनी चिंता जाहिर की। बहुत सारे लोगों ने भगवान से उनकी नॉर्मल डिलीवरी की प्रार्थना की। कई लोगों ने उन्हें भरोसा बनाए रखने की सलाह दी। अधिकतर फैंस उनकी ओर से खुशखबरी के इंतजार में दिखे। इनके अलावा भी बहुत सारे ऐसे फैंस हैं जिन्होंने उन्हें नॉर्मल डिलीवरी के तरीके बताना शुरू कर दिया। वो भी तब जब एक्ट्रेस ने उनकी राय नहीं पूछी थी।
View this post on Instagram
THIS MAN! A lot of you ask me how I do everything I do even in these last few days of my pregnancy. Well, everyday is not easy. Like yesterday, when walking 2 steps to the washroom was a challenge. Immense pelvic pain, back feeling like it'll break, the weight of the stomach pulling my whole body down, not getting the time to rest... Everything added up. I had to go the site of my new flat (getting ready for the new member and how!). The dust, the chaos, the questions of my architects, my 6 year old complaining she's hungry, me almost falling down with hunger, thirst and the scorching heat, no place to sit, and the deadlines that are refusing to near the finish line... Trust me, I really wanted to give up and just leave everything to chance. It's back-breaking times like these when this man takes charge of me and the situation. To be honest, it's times like these, and the worst ones, and the good ones, and the great ones, and all the ones in between, that this man completes everything. And he doesn't know this, but when he sleeps in the night, and I stay awake (which is a lot), I put my hand on his chest and feel it rise and fall with his breath.. it just makes me feel that life is good, because he lays next to me, always there, always loving, and there's not a worry in the world... @mohithussein thank you for giving me the best life and always loving me in my good and bad moods! #love PC: Thank you once again @sachin113photographer for capturing this moment. We hardly have any pictures of us together! _____________________________ #togetherness #marriage #wedding #anniversary #always #alwaysandforever #chhavimittal #mohithussein #father #parents #parenting
नॉर्मल डिलीवरी के तरीके बताने वालों ने अज्ञानता के कारण उल्टे-पुल्टे सुझाव देना शुरू कर दिया। एक यूजर ने तो उन्हें नॉर्मल डिलीवरी के लिए संबंध बनाने तक की राय दे डाली। हालांकि एक्ट्रेस ने आपा ना खोते हुए जवाब दिया कि ऐसा नहीं करने की सलाह दी गई है। एक दूसरे यूजर ने भी ऐसा ही सुझाव दे डाला। उसके अनुसार एक्ट्रेस को संबंध बनाने से पहले की प्रक्रिया में लग जाना चाहिए। इस राय को देखने के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने रिप्लाई देना बंद कर दिया।
View this post on Instagram
Final doctor visit today. Although me and the baby are perfectly fine even though I can't walk anymore 😋 and the baby is all cramped up 😋, the doctor will check and decide whether we can still wait for natural labour or go ahead and induce. Last night was the first peaceful night I experienced in the last few weeks with the work and shifting and all. I'm free mentally, relaxed physically, and feel totally ready to welcome to LO whenever he/she comes. Hell I even set up the pram and the cot yesterday! The nesting instinct though? That's here to stay for a long time I guess.. #waitingforlabour PC: @sachin113photographer _______________________________ #labour #labourroom #delivery #hospital
खैर, इस पोस्ट पर वाहियात कमेंट्स अब पीछे छूट गए हैं। छवि की डिलीवरी उनकी इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के करीब 2 दिन बाद हो गई है। उनके घर में बेबी ब्वॉय के रूप में खुशियां कदम रख चुकी हैं। इसका नाम अरहम हुसैन रखा गया है। फिलहाल एक्ट्रेस अस्पताल में है। जल्द ही उन्हें घर जाने की इजाजत दी जाएगी।
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to all gorgeous mothers! 6 years ago today this little angel gave me the honour of being a mother. And today she made a surprise card for me which she drew herself. I'm absolutely overwhelmed today, because there's this little child to whom I mean the world, and who takes care of me in her own cute ways... Throwing me a baby shower, hugging me as tight as she can, wiping my tears when I'm sad, cracking kiddy jokes to make me laugh... And there's this other child who refuses to leave my body. I was really looking forward to being a mother of 2 before this day arrives. I know all of you have been waiting for the good news. But more than all you guys, my patience is wearing thin, because there's still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn't knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby's at risk due to being a post term birth, and on the other hand, the baby's at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose? I've been so natural throughout that I didn't even allow sunscreen to enter my blood stream, and now this. I'm mustering up all that I have within me to induce labour naturally to ensure an absolutely healthy baby in my arms. Long walks, squats, duck walks, ghee, pressure point massages, meditation, spicy food and what not. I freshly determine to make this birth the kind of birth that I have visualised. Keep those prayers coming 🙏 #waitingforlabour PC: @sachin113photographer _________________________ #pregnant #postterm #41weekspregnant #fullterm #chhavimittal #pregnantmother #pregnantmom #mothersday #happymothersday #motherdaughter #mother #determination #prayers
गौरतलब है कि छवि ने कई टीवी सीरीयल्स किए हैं। इनमें जीटीवी पर नागिन, तुम्हारी दिशा, घर की लक्ष्मी बेटियां और कृष्णदासी शामिल है। छवि पार्ट टाइम ब्लॉगर भी हैं। छवि के पति मोहित हुसैन हैं। इनकी एक 6 साल की बेटी भी है। आज उनके घर में दूसरा बच्चा अरहम के रूप में आया है।