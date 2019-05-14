9 महीने प्रेग्नेंसी के बाद भी नहीं हुई डिलीवरी तो एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- ये तरीका अपनाना होगा, फैंस ने दिए ऐसे गंदे सुझाव

View this post on Instagram

THIS MAN! A lot of you ask me how I do everything I do even in these last few days of my pregnancy. Well, everyday is not easy. Like yesterday, when walking 2 steps to the washroom was a challenge. Immense pelvic pain, back feeling like it'll break, the weight of the stomach pulling my whole body down, not getting the time to rest... Everything added up. I had to go the site of my new flat (getting ready for the new member and how!). The dust, the chaos, the questions of my architects, my 6 year old complaining she's hungry, me almost falling down with hunger, thirst and the scorching heat, no place to sit, and the deadlines that are refusing to near the finish line... Trust me, I really wanted to give up and just leave everything to chance. It's back-breaking times like these when this man takes charge of me and the situation. To be honest, it's times like these, and the worst ones, and the good ones, and the great ones, and all the ones in between, that this man completes everything. And he doesn't know this, but when he sleeps in the night, and I stay awake (which is a lot), I put my hand on his chest and feel it rise and fall with his breath.. it just makes me feel that life is good, because he lays next to me, always there, always loving, and there's not a worry in the world... @mohithussein thank you for giving me the best life and always loving me in my good and bad moods! #love PC: Thank you once again @sachin113photographer for capturing this moment. We hardly have any pictures of us together! _____________________________ #togetherness #marriage #wedding #anniversary #always #alwaysandforever #chhavimittal #mohithussein #father #parents #parenting