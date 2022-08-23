scriptDurand Cup 2022 Odisha FC beats Kerala Blasters | Durand Cup: ओडिशा एफसी ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-0 से रौंदकर लगातार दूसरी जीत हासिल की | Patrika News

Durand Cup: ओडिशा एफसी ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-0 से रौंदकर लगातार दूसरी जीत हासिल की

डूरंड कप में ओडिशा एफसी का लगातार शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी है। टीम ने अपने दूसरे मुकाबले में केरला को 2-0 से हरा दिया। अपने पहले मुकाबले में भी ओडिशा ने जबरदस्त जीत हासिल की थी। इस बार केरला की हालत ओडिशा ने खराब कर दी। पढ़िए पूरे मैच की रिपोर्ट।

नई दिल्ली

Published: August 23, 2022 05:49:42 pm

डूरंड कप फुटबॉल में ओडिशा एफसी ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-0 से हरा दिया है। ये मैच गुवाहाटी के इंदिरा गांधी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम में खेला गया। ओडिशा के लिए 51वें मिनट में इसाक वनमालसावमा ने पहला गोल दागा। इसके बाद सॉल क्रैस्पो ने 74वें मिनट में गोल कर लीड दिला दी। पहला हाफ दोनों टीमों के लिए शानदार रहा था। दोनों टीमों ने एक दूसरे को गोल करने का कोई भी मौका नहीं दिया था। दूसरे हाफ ओडिशा एफसी के खिलाड़ियों ने बहुत ही एग्रेसिव गेम दिखाया और केरला ब्लास्टर्स के ऊपर पूरा दबाव बनाया। केरला ब्लास्टर्स के खिलाड़ी दूसरे हाफ में थोड़ा थके हुए से नजर आए और इसका फायदा ओडिशा की टीम ने उठाया। दूसरे हाफ में ओडिशा को गोल करने के कई मौके मिला। लगातार कॉर्नर मिले लेकिन गोल में तब्दील नहीं कर पाए।
Durand Cup 2022 Odisha FC beats Kerala Blasters
ओडिशा की हुई जीत

पहले मैच में शानदार जीत ओडिशा ने हासिल की थी

ओडिशा एफसी की शुरूआत इस बार बहुत ही शानदार रही है। ओडिशा ने अपने पहले मैच में नॉर्झ ईस्ट यूनाइटेड को 6-0 से हराया था। वहीं ब्लास्टर्स ने अपने पहले मुकाबले में दिल्ली के खिलाफ 1-1 का ड्रा खेला था। आपको बता दें इसाक वनमालसावमा ने ओडिशा के साथ पिछले साल ही करार किया था। इस समय वो टीम के मुख्य खिलाड़ी है। पहले मैच में भी उन्होंने धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन किया था।

केरला ब्लास्टर्स का खराब प्रदर्शन
डूरंड कप में ओडिशा की टीम का प्रदर्शन हमेशा शानदार रहा है। ओडिशा की टीम बहुत मजबूत है और इस टीम को हराना किसी के बस की बात नहीं है। केरला ब्लास्टर्स ने इससे पहले हमेशा अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया था लेकिन इस बार टीम लय में नहीं दिख रही है। पहले मुकाबले में भी कुछ खास प्रदर्शन नहीं रहा और दूसरे मुकाबले में भी ऐसा ही देखने को मिला। दूसरे हाफ में खिलाड़ियों का खराब प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है।
