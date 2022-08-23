Durand Cup: ओडिशा एफसी ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-0 से रौंदकर लगातार दूसरी जीत हासिल की

पहले मैच में शानदार जीत ओडिशा ने हासिल की थी
ओडिशा एफसी की शुरूआत इस बार बहुत ही शानदार रही है। ओडिशा ने अपने पहले मैच में नॉर्झ ईस्ट यूनाइटेड को 6-0 से हराया था। वहीं ब्लास्टर्स ने अपने पहले मुकाबले में दिल्ली के खिलाफ 1-1 का ड्रा खेला था। आपको बता दें इसाक वनमालसावमा ने ओडिशा के साथ पिछले साल ही करार किया था। इस समय वो टीम के मुख्य खिलाड़ी है। पहले मैच में भी उन्होंने धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन किया था।
Moments from the Second Half! 🖼️#OFCKBFC ⚔️#IGAS 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#131stIndianOilDurandCup 🏆#IndianFootballForwardTogether 🤝#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/e3P4iWjltw— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 23, 2022
केरला ब्लास्टर्स का खराब प्रदर्शन
𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!@OdishaFC wins their second consecutive game after an improved second half performance over the young @KeralaBlasters side. Thanks for joining us!#OFC 2-0 #KBFC#OFCKBFC ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OkD0que6Rn— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 23, 2022