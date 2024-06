UP Lok Sabha Election 2024: UP की 13 सीटों पर मतदान शुरू, सीएम योगी ने डाला वोट

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur.



The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/2Ao7uC7slU