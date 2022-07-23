scriptkawariyan accident in hathras many died and injured | Kanwar Yatra के दौरान हाथरस में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने सात कांवड़ियों को कुचला, 6 की मौत | Patrika News

Kanwar Yatra के दौरान हाथरस में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने सात कांवड़ियों को कुचला, 6 की मौत

Kanwariyas accident in hathras : कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान यूपी के हाथरस में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। हाथरस-सादाबाद मार्ग पर एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर हरिद्वार से कांवड़ लेकर आ रहे सात कांवड़ियों को कुचल दिया। इनमें से 6 कांंवड़ियों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि एक का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

हाथरस

Published: July 23, 2022 10:19:25 am

Kanwariyas accident in hathras : कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान यूपी के हाथरस में एक भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में ग्वालियर मध्य प्रदेश के 6 कांवड़ियों की मौत हो गई हैै। हादसा हाथरस-सादाबाद मार्ग पर हुआ है। जहां शुक्रवार रात करीब सवा दो बजे एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर हरिद्वार से कांवड़ लेकर आ रहे सात कांवड़ियों को कुचल दिया। इनमें से 5 कांंवड़ियों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि एक ने अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं एक कांवड़िया घायल है। घटना के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।
kawariyan-accident-in-hathras-many-died-and-injured.jpg
आगरा जोन एडीजी राजीव कृष्ण का कहना है कि यह हादसा देर रात करीब 2 बजकर 15 मिनट पर हुआ। हाथरस-सादाबाद रोड से कांवड़ियों का जत्था गुजर रहा था। इसी बीच पीछे से आए एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर नेे सात कांवड़ियों को कुचल दिया। ये सभी कांवड़िये हरिद्वार से गंगा जल लेकर ग्वालियर मध्य प्रदेश जा रहे थे। हादसे के बाद घटना स्थल पर चीख पुकार मच गई। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल कांवड़ियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जबकि मौके पर मृत पांच कांवड़ियों के शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम केे लिए भिजवाया। इसी बीच उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल मेें एक और कांवड़िये ने दम तोड़ दिया। इस हादसेे में 6 कांवड़ियों की मौत हुई हैै। जबकि एक कांवड़िया घायल है।
यह भी पढ़ेंं - सावन में सड़क चौड़ीकरण से श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बढ़ रही परेशानी

इन कांवड़ियों की हुई मौत

- जबर सिंह पुत्र सुल्तान सिंह

- विकास पुत्र प्रभु दयाल
- नरेश पुत्र रामनाथ उमर

- रमेश पुत्र नत्था सिंह

- रणवीर सिंह पुत्र अमर सिंह

- एक की शिनाख्त नहीं

(नोट: सभी मृतक बांगि खुर्द थाना उटीला जिला ग्वालियर मध्य प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं।)
यह भी पढ़ेंं - कांवड़ चोरी होने से दुखी कांवड़िया गंगनहर में कूदा, तेज बहाव के चलते नहीं बचा सका जवान

जल्द गिरफ्त में होगा डंपर चालक

आगरा जोन एडीजी का दावा है कि डंपर चालक के संबंध में पुलिस टीम को जानकारी मिल गई है। जल्द ही वह पुलिस गिरफ्त में होगा। इसके साथ ही घटना की जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि घायल कांवड़िये का इलाज आगरा के अस्पताल में चल रहा है।
newsletter

lokesh verma

Home / Hathras

अगली खबर

right-arrow

मां, मैं जिंदा हूं, मुझे निकालो ...सपने में बेटे ने लगाई गुहार, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

मां, मैं जिंदा हूं, मुझे निकालो ...सपने में बेटे ने लगाई गुहार, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
Monsoon Alert : राजस्थान में बारिश का दूसरा दौर शुरू, पांच दिन तक अति भारी बारिश, पढ़ें पूरी खबर
2
Reet Exam में पारदर्शिता के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला
3
मौसम अपडेट: आज राजस्थान के इन जिलों में भारी बारिश होने के आसार
4
आज राजस्थान के 23 जिलों में होगी झमाझम, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट
5
जयपुर में 58 साल के वृद्ध को लिफ्ट देना पड़ा भारी, तड़के पांच बजे हो गई वारदात
6
जेठ के साथ उठी बहू की अर्थी, सदमे में बहन ने छत से लगा दी छलांग, सकते में गांव

शानदार खबरें

Reet Exam 2022: रीट परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ी खबर, यहां बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवाएं
Reet Exam 2022: रीट परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ी खबर, यहां बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवाएं
Reet Exam में पारदर्शिता के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला
Reet Exam में पारदर्शिता के लिए ऐनवक्त पर लिया गया ये बड़ा फैसला
जयपुर में 58 साल के वृद्ध को लिफ्ट देना पड़ा भारी, तड़के पांच बजे हो गई वारदात
जयपुर में 58 साल के वृद्ध को लिफ्ट देना पड़ा भारी, तड़के पांच बजे हो गई वारदात
एक किस्साः मरते दम तक आजाद रहे पं. चंद्रशेखर तिवारी, जानिए हम क्यों कहते हैं उन्हें 'आजाद'
एक किस्साः मरते दम तक आजाद रहे पं. चंद्रशेखर तिवारी, जानिए हम क्यों कहते हैं उन्हें 'आजाद'
सोया तेल से भरा ट्रक चुराया, चोरी का तेल बेचते धराया फिर मिले इंदौर के चार आरोपी
सोया तेल से भरा ट्रक चुराया, चोरी का तेल बेचते धराया फिर मिले इंदौर के चार आरोपी
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Rajasthan Weather Forecast Today: राजस्थान में पांच दिन भारी बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्टReet Exam 2022 को लेकर सबसे बड़ा अपडेट: परीक्षा देने जा रहे है तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबरजयपुर में 'सर तन से जुदा' का वीडियो वायरल, तीन गिरफ्तार19 घण्टे से लगातार मूसलाधार बारिश, शनिवार को राजस्थान के इन जिलों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनीसमाज कल्याण में आगे रहती हैं इस मूलांक की लड़कियां, मां लक्ष्मी का भी रहता है सर पर हाथReet exam 2022 आज से शुरू, परीक्षार्थियों के लिए रोडवेज प्रशासन ने यह किए प्रबंध, पढिए पूरी खबररीट एग्जाम देने जा रहे हैं तो ये तमाम जानकारी जरुर पढ़े, ताकि परीक्षा में किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं होideo: प्रकृति का अद्भुत नजारा, आपने आज तक नहीं देखा होगा

बड़ी खबरें

तिहाड़ जेल में बंद यासीन मलिक ने शुरू की भूख हड़ताल, अब आतंकी ने उठाई ये मांगकुर्सी की लड़ाई-भाजपा के जनपद सदस्य अगवा, कांग्रेसी कमलनाथ की शरण में पहुंचेMaharashtra Swine Flu: महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ रहा स्वाइन फ्लू का कहर, सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मुंबई में, अब तक 7 लोगों की मौतराष्ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू को मेवाड़-वागड़ ने तीर कमान भेंट कर मेवाड़ का न्यौता दियातिहाड़ जेल में बंद यासीन मलिक ने शुरू की भूख हड़ताल, अब आतंकी ने उठाई ये मांगAmazon Prime Day Sale हुई शुरू, 30000 से ज्यादा प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिल रहे हैं बेस्ट ऑफर्सReet Exam 2022 को लेकर सबसे बड़ा अपडेट: परीक्षा देने जा रहे है तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबरकर्नाटक: येडियूरप्पा के इस दांव ने क्यों दक्षिण में बढ़ा दी BJP की मुश्किल
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.