Kanwar Yatra के दौरान हाथरस में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने सात कांवड़ियों को कुचला, 6 की मौत

Hathras, UP | Probe underway in the incident. We have received info about the driver, he will be nabbed soon: Rajeev Krishna, ADG, Agra Zone pic.twitter.com/kl3fTtu1Jz— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2022
Kanwariyas accident in hathras : कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान यूपी के हाथरस में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। हाथरस-सादाबाद मार्ग पर एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर हरिद्वार से कांवड़ लेकर आ रहे सात कांवड़ियों को कुचल दिया। इनमें से 6 कांंवड़ियों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि एक का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।
हाथरस
Published: July 23, 2022 10:19:25 am
