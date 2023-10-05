इन देसी चीजों से हड्डियां होंगी मजबूत, फौलाद बन जाएगा शरीर

जयपुर Oct 05, 2023

Calcium Rich Food: कैल्शियम हमारे हड्डियों के लिए बहुत जरूरी मिनरल है। यह धड़कन से लेकर नसों और मांसपेशियों के लिए जरूरी है। शरीर में कैल्शियम की कमी खतरनाक हो सकती है। शरी में मौजूद 99 प्रतिशत कैल्शियम सिर्फ हड्डियों के लिए जरूरी है। कैल्शियम की कमी से ऑस्टियोपोरोसिस और ऑस्टियोपेनिया दो बीमारी होने का खतरा रहता है। इसमें हड्डियों के टूटने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। इनसे बचाव के लिए कैल्शियम युक्त खाद्य पदार्थ का सेवन करना चाहिए।