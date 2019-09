अब हॉलीवुड फिल्म में ये काम करेंगे अली फजल, वंडर वुमन के साथ आएंगे नजर

View this post on Instagram

In lucknow at the #prassthanam press con - our title track releases just one day after the trailer release. Double whammy!!! Thank you #lucknow for all the love as always. You are the home of this film. Mine too. Thank you @hyatt @hyattregencylko for always being kind to host. . . Stylist : @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa Jacket - @narendrakumardesign Cargos - @superdryindia. Shirt: @fabindianews