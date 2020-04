जानवर खाने से पूरी मानव जाति घुटनों पर आई, दूसरी प्रजातियों का नुकसान बंद करें - ब्रिटीश म्यूजिशियन

View this post on Instagram

This is what @realmattlucas Matt Lucas says : Thanks so much! So..... All proceeds from the original song go to #FeedNHS www.feednhs.com - providing hot, nutritious meals for free delivered to critical care workers in NHS hospitals. Yesterday we hit the million pounds mark in terms of funds raised, in just 15 days. We started delivering in London and by the end of this week we will be in Manchester and Birmingham too, and we will be going as far across the UK as we can. By the end of this week we will have served over 80,000 meals. Leon Restaurants began the initiative with Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and me, and we have lots of other restaurant chains now on board, all making meals at cost, and any other profits go back to the charity. Also you can buy the original #ThankYouBaked Potato single here https://slinky.to/ThankYouBakedPotato and this week it's number one in the Official Download Charts! —- so now you know !! Go !!! Bri