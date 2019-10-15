मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने किए बड़े खुलासे, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

Elton John Disclosures on Michael Jackson : अमरीकी पॉप सिंगर माइकल जैक्सन के गानों की दुनिया दीवानी है। माइकल जैक्सन की मौत ( Michael Jackson Death ) रहस्मयी थी जिसका पता लगते ही उनके फैंस को तगड़ा झटका लगा था। मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर एक सिंगर ने कई खुलासे किए हैं।
As he demonstrated throughout his life and through his songs, Michael believed that activism and participation in one’s community to build a better world was of utmost importance. On this day in 2002, Michael performed at “A Night at the Apollo” for the Democratic National Committee in the U.S. to encourage voter registration. His performance at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem helped raise $2.5 million for the effort.
माइकल जैक्सन एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं कारण है लीजेंडरी सिंगर एल्टन जॉन का बयान..जी हां सिंगर एल्टन जॉन ने माइकल जैक्सन को दिमागी रूप से बीमार बताया है। जैक्सन के काफी करीबी जॉन के इस खुलासे के बाद सुर्खियां तेज हो गईं हैं।
एल्टन ने दिए बयान में, माइकल जैक्सन के संगीत को तकलीफदेह भी कहा है। एल्टन कहते हैं, समय के साथ जैक्सन ने खुद को जिस तरह दुनिया से अलग-थलग कर लिया था यह मेरे लिए बहुत चिंताजनक था।
“Love, ladies and gentlemen, is the human family’s most precious legacy, its richest bequest, its golden inheritance. And it is a treasure that is handed down from one generation to another. Previous ages may not have had the wealth we enjoy. Their houses may have lacked electricity, and they squeezed their many kids into small homes without central heating. But those homes had no darkness, nor were they cold. They were lit bright with the glow of love and they were warmed snugly by the very heat of the human heart.” – From Michael Jackson’s speech at Oxford Union, March 6, 2001
एल्टन ने बताया कि, मैं माइकल जैक्सन को तब से जनता हूं, जब उनकी उम्र 13-14 साल हुआ करती थी। वह बचपन में बहुत प्यारे बच्चे थे। लेकिन कुछ सालों के बाद वह दुनिया से अलग होने लगे। भगवान ही जानता है कि उनके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा था, और वो कौन सी दवाइयां ले रहे थे।
एल्टन ने माइकल जैक्सन से अंतिम मुलाकात को लेकर खुलासा किया, मैं अंतिम सालों में जब भी उनसे मिला तो वह एक बेचारा इंसान था जो अपनी उपलब्धियां खो चुका था। वह दिमागी रूप से बहुत ज्यादा बीमार थे उनके आस-पास रहना भी बहुत तकलीफदेह था।
एल्टन ने यह भी बताया कि जैक्सन को हमउम्र लोग पसंद नहीं थे, एक पार्टी में वह साथियों का साथ छोड़ कर हाउसकीपर के बच्चों के साथ खेल रहे थे। बता दें, माइकल जैक्सन की मौत साल 2009 में हुई थी और मौत का कारण दवाओं का ओवरडोज़ सामने आया था।
“…But his fatal flaw, and simultaneously the source of his immense power, was a truly revolutionary Romantic vision. Not Romantic in the sappy way greeting card companies and florists use the word, but in its older, Byronic sense of someone who commits their entire life to pursing a creative ideal in defiance of social order and even natural law. Jackson's Romantic ideal… was an Age of Aquarius-inspired vision using of pop music to build racial, sexual, generational and religious harmony.” – Hampton Stevens in The Atlantic