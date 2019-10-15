मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने किए बड़े खुलासे, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन
| Updated: 15 Oct 2019, 12:58:22 PM (IST)
मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने किए बड़े खुलासे, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

Elton John Disclosures on Michael Jackson : अमरीकी पॉप सिंगर माइकल जैक्सन के गानों की दुनिया दीवानी है। माइकल जैक्सन की मौत ( Michael Jackson Death ) रहस्मयी थी जिसका पता लगते ही उनके फैंस को तगड़ा झटका लगा था। मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर एक सिंगर ने कई खुलासे किए हैं।

अमरीकी पॉप सिंगर माइकल जैक्सन के गानों की दुनिया दीवानी है। भले ही आज माइकल जैक्सन दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन उनके सांग्स और मूनवॉक स्टेप को आज भी बेहद पसंद किया जाता है। माइकल जैक्सन की मौत ( Michael Jackson Death ) रहस्मयी थी जिसका पता लगते ही उनके फैंस को तगड़ा झटका लगा था।

माइकल जैक्सन एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं कारण है लीजेंडरी सिंगर एल्टन जॉन का बयान..जी हां सिंगर एल्टन जॉन ने माइकल जैक्सन को दिमागी रूप से बीमार बताया है। जैक्सन के काफी करीबी जॉन के इस खुलासे के बाद सुर्खियां तेज हो गईं हैं।

एल्टन ने दिए बयान में, माइकल जैक्सन के संगीत को तकलीफदेह भी कहा है। एल्टन कहते हैं, समय के साथ जैक्सन ने खुद को जिस तरह दुनिया से अलग-थलग कर लिया था यह मेरे लिए बहुत चिंताजनक था।

एल्टन ने बताया कि, मैं माइकल जैक्सन को तब से जनता हूं, जब उनकी उम्र 13-14 साल हुआ करती थी। वह बचपन में बहुत प्यारे बच्चे थे। लेकिन कुछ सालों के बाद वह दुनिया से अलग होने लगे। भगवान ही जानता है कि उनके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा था, और वो कौन सी दवाइयां ले रहे थे।

एल्टन ने माइकल जैक्सन से अंतिम मुलाकात को लेकर खुलासा किया, मैं अंतिम सालों में जब भी उनसे मिला तो वह एक बेचारा इंसान था जो अपनी उपलब्धियां खो चुका था। वह दिमागी रूप से बहुत ज्यादा बीमार थे उनके आस-पास रहना भी बहुत तकलीफदेह था।

एल्टन ने यह भी बताया कि जैक्सन को हमउम्र लोग पसंद नहीं थे, एक पार्टी में वह साथियों का साथ छोड़ कर हाउसकीपर के बच्चों के साथ खेल रहे थे। बता दें, माइकल जैक्सन की मौत साल 2009 में हुई थी और मौत का कारण दवाओं का ओवरडोज़ सामने आया था।

