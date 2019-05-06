मुंबई के गली बॉयज ने बढ़ाया देश का गौरव, जीता 'वर्ल्ड ऑफ डांस', इस परफॉर्मेंस ने दिलाए 7 करोड़ रु

View this post on Instagram

10 years of struggle, hard work, pain, sleepless nights, fear, sacrifices has been paid off finally! Yesterday’s hard work resulted in today’s victory!!!! With no time in hand, we had to make decision whether to participate or not and with just 10 days before the travel date, we cleared our travel documents and proceeded with our participation in WOD3 . Who knew that a group from India would reach the finals and emerge with the title of WORLD CHAMPIONS. But, we did it and converted our dream into reality with hard work and determination. It seems so surreal for us today and we are still unable to convince ourself that yes , We made it. We are so overwhelmed with the response We received through out the show . This makes us work even more harder for our future dreams. Special Thanks to our Choreogrpher @suresh_kingsunited 🙏🏻👑⚔️🛡🦁 The Team 👇 @karthik_thekings @ritesh_the_kings @shijin_thekings @chandanacharya @mohanpandey @sunnychatterjeey @pavankingsunited @prem_thekings @hardik.rawat @charles_thekings @pratik_thekings @rajadas_thekings @akshay_thekings @naidu_thekings @hritikkingsunited . . . . . #Thekings #Wod #WorldChampions #Wod3 #Worldofdance #Worldofdance3 #KingsUnited #thekingswod