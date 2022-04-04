Grammy Awards 2022 में भारत ने मारी बाजी, इन दो कलाकारों ने किया अवॉर्ड्स अपने नाम

Neither the #Oscars and nor the #Grammys had an image of #LataMangeshkar in their ‘In Memoriam’ section! Sad!

A week after the #Oscars , the 64th Annual #GrammyAwards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer #LataMangeshkar in the 'In Memoriam' section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in #LasVegas . Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/CDzuccvj2G — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 4, 2022

Why #LataMangeshkar missing from #GrammyAwards memoir. She was the best from last 7 decades in her field, probably no one on the planet contributed to Music as much as she did, still she was ignored by West and Indians go La La over Grammy's. Bust the west's so-called supremacy.— Rushabh Lunawat (@rlrushabh) April 4, 2022