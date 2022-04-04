Grammy Awards 2022 में भारत ने मारी बाजी, इन दो कलाकारों ने किया अवॉर्ड्स अपने नाम

ऑस्कर 2022 में तो इंडिया ने बाजी नहीं मारी। लेकिन ग्रैमी में अपनी छाप जरूर छोड़ दी। संगीत के खास और सबसे बड़े पुरस्कार ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स में दुनियाभर के कई संगीतकार और गीतकार ने हिस्सा लिया। यह 64वां ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स है, जिससे कई बड़ी हस्तियों को नवाजा गया है।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: April 04, 2022 02:17:52 pm
उन्होंने ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "आज हमने अपनी एलबम Divine Tides के लिए ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड जीता है। महान शख्सियत स्टीवर्ट कोपलैंड के साथ खड़ा होने के लिए आभार और प्यार से भरा हुआ महसूस करता हूं। मेरा दूसरा ग्रैमी और स्टीवर्ट का छठा अवार्ड। संगीत में योगदान, काम देने या सुनने के लिए आप सभी का आभार। आप हैं, इसलिए मैं हूं।"
Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022
फाल्गुनी शाह ने कैप्शन में आगे लिखा, "फिर एक रंगीन दुनिया पर काम करने वाले सभी अविश्वसनीय लोगों की ओर से एक मूर्ति घर ले जाना। हम इस जबरदस्त पहचान के लिए मैं आभारी हूं और रिकॉर्डिंग एकेडमी को धन्यवाद देती हूं।"
Neither the #Oscars and nor the #Grammys had an image of #LataMangeshkar in their ‘In Memoriam’ section! Sad!— Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) April 4, 2022
Boycott #GrammyAwards #Oscars
For not giving tribute
to our national heroes or heroine#LataMangeshkar bharat ratna#BappiLahiri #dilip kumar— SATYA PRAKASH GUPTA (@pintoo0003) April 4, 2022
A week after the #Oscars, the 64th Annual #GrammyAwards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer #LataMangeshkar in the 'In Memoriam' section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in #LasVegas.
Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/CDzuccvj2G— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 4, 2022
ग्रैमी से पहले ऑस्कर में भी लता मंगेशकर और बप्पी लहरी को ट्रिब्यूट नहीं दिया। यही वजह है कि भारतीय फैंस ऑस्कर और ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स से नाराज हैं। उनका कहना है कि वर्ल्ड के इन बड़े अवॉर्ड्स में इन्हें भी ट्रिब्यूट देना चाहिए था।
Why #LataMangeshkar missing from #GrammyAwards memoir. She was the best from last 7 decades in her field, probably no one on the planet contributed to Music as much as she did, still she was ignored by West and Indians go La La over Grammy's. Bust the west's so-called supremacy.— Rushabh Lunawat (@rlrushabh) April 4, 2022
अगली खबर
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें