Grammy Awards 2022 में भारत ने मारी बाजी, इन दो कलाकारों ने किया अवॉर्ड्स अपने नाम

ऑस्कर 2022 में तो इंडिया ने बाजी नहीं मारी। लेकिन ग्रैमी में अपनी छाप जरूर छोड़ दी। संगीत के खास और सबसे बड़े पुरस्कार ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स में दुनियाभर के कई संगीतकार और गीतकार ने हिस्सा लिया। यह 64वां ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स है, जिससे कई बड़ी हस्तियों को नवाजा गया है।

नई दिल्ली

Updated: April 04, 2022 02:17:52 pm

'ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स 2022' के विनर्स को अवॉर्ड्स दे दिए गए हैं, ये संगीत की दुनिया के सबसे पॉपलुर अवॉर्ड हैं। विजेताओं के ऐलान में सामने आया कि भारत मूल के दो लोगों को भी ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स ने नवाजा गया है। ऐसे में ये देश के लिए बड़े गर्व की बात है। म्यूजीशियन रिकी केज और इंडियन-अमेरिकन सिंगर फालगुनी शाह को ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स से सम्मानित किया गया है।
Grammy Awards 2022 में भारत ने मारी बाजी, इन दो कलाकारों ने किया अवॉर्ड्स अपने नाम
Grammy Awards 2022 में भारत ने मारी बाजी, इन दो कलाकारों ने किया अवॉर्ड्स अपने नाम
लास वेगास के MGM ग्रैंड मार्की बॉलरूम में हुए 64वें ग्रैमी अवार्ड्स में इंडियन म्यूजिक कम्पोजर रिकी केज ने अपना दूसरा ग्रैमी जीता है। उन्हें ये अवॉर्ड 'बेस्ट न्यू एज एलबम' की कैटगरी में मिला है। तो वहीं, इंडियन-अमेरिकन आर्टिस्ट फाल्गुनी शाह को 'ए कलरफुल वर्ल्ड' के लिए 'बेस्ट चिंल्ड्रंस म्यूजिक एलबम' कैटगरी में सम्मानित किया गया है।
रिकी केज ने 64वां ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स जीतने की जानकारी भारतीय म्यूजिक कंपोजर ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है। उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर स्टीवर्ट कोपलैंड के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करके दी है।

उन्होंने ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "आज हमने अपनी एलबम Divine Tides के लिए ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड जीता है। महान शख्सियत स्टीवर्ट कोपलैंड के साथ खड़ा होने के लिए आभार और प्यार से भरा हुआ महसूस करता हूं। मेरा दूसरा ग्रैमी और स्टीवर्ट का छठा अवार्ड। संगीत में योगदान, काम देने या सुनने के लिए आप सभी का आभार। आप हैं, इसलिए मैं हूं।"

तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ भारतीय संगीतकार फालू शाह ने अवॉर्ड जीतने के साथ उन्होंने अवॉर्ड शो में अपनी परफॉर्मेंस भी दी है। फाल्गुनी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स नाइट की तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। इन तस्वीरों के साथ उन्होंने अवॉर्ड जीतने की जानकारी दी। तस्वीरों के साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, "आज के जादू के बारे में बताने के लिए मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं। ग्रैमी प्रीमियर समारोह के उद्घाटन परफॉर्म करना कितने सम्मान की बात है।"
फाल्गुनी शाह ने कैप्शन में आगे लिखा, "फिर एक रंगीन दुनिया पर काम करने वाले सभी अविश्वसनीय लोगों की ओर से एक मूर्ति घर ले जाना। हम इस जबरदस्त पहचान के लिए मैं आभारी हूं और रिकॉर्डिंग एकेडमी को धन्यवाद देती हूं।"

बता दें, 64वें एनुअल ग्रैमी अवार्ड्स में दुनियाभर में तमाम दिग्गज म्यूजीशियंस, सिंगर्स कंपोजर्स आदि ने अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज कराई है। ऐसे में इस बार के ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स में इन दिग्गजों में से कई संगीतकारों को इस सम्मान से नवाजा गया। बेस्ट न्यू आर्टिस्ट का अवॉर्ड आलीविया रोड्रीगो को मिला।
इसके अलावा आपको बता दें, इस साल के अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी में भारत के 2 बड़े दिग्गज सिंगर्स लता मंगेशकर और बप्पी लहरी को ट्रिब्यूट नहीं दिया गया, जिसे लेकर भारतीय फैंस खफा हो गए। फैंस ने ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया है कि उन्होंने सिर्फ हॉलीवुड सिंगर्स और संगीतकारों को ट्रिब्यूट दिया है और भारत के 2 दिग्गज सिंगर्स को इसमें शामिल नहीं किया।
ग्रैमी से पहले ऑस्कर में भी लता मंगेशकर और बप्पी लहरी को ट्रिब्यूट नहीं दिया। यही वजह है कि भारतीय फैंस ऑस्कर और ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स से नाराज हैं। उनका कहना है कि वर्ल्ड के इन बड़े अवॉर्ड्स में इन्हें भी ट्रिब्यूट देना चाहिए था।

Archana Keshri

