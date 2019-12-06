मॉडल ने कहा- ''वो मेरी बेटी का रेप करने और मेरा गला रेतने की धमकी दे रहे हैं, लेकिन पुलिस बस...

इंस्टाग्राम स्टार को हत्या और उनकी बेटी से रेप की धमकी दी गई है
नई दिल्ली। हॉलीवुड की मोस्ट पॉपुलर मॉडल char borley ने अपने बयान से सभी को चौंका दिया है।मॉडल ने बताया है कि सोशल मीडिया के जरिए गला रेतकर मारने और उसकी टीनएज बेटी के साथ रेप करने की धमकियां मिल रही हैं।Char Borley ने कहा मैंने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से कर दी है लेकिन पुलिस इस को लेकर गंभीर नहीं लग रही।
Dressing room drama.. 💄 Do my make up all pretty and realise I have no plans except my physio, realise my mirror needs dusting after I go to post this picture, ( it still needs dusting btw) no idea what to wear, might go bake some biscuits because why not, then I’ll go out, oh and I now have shorter hair - not sure I like it yet. And the cushion on my throne 👑 is so I can see in my dressing mirror because your girl is too little to see that high on my dresser. #girlproblems #makeup #hair
मॉडल ने कहा पुलिस अभी तक धमकी देने वाले शख्स का पता चल जाने के बाद भी उन्हें स्थानीय पुलिस से कोई अपडेट नहीं मिली है। Char Borley ने कहा, 'वो मेरा गला रेतने और मेरी बेटी का रेप करने की धमकी दे रहा था। मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में इतना डर कभी महसूस नहीं किया है। मैं पुलिस के जवाब का इंतजार कर रही हूं। काफी हफ्ते बीच चुके हैं अगर कुछ नहीं हुआ तो ये एब्यूजर फिर से ऐसी धमकियां शुरू कर देगा।'
बता दें कि Char Borley एक मशहूर इंस्टाग्राम मॉडल (Instagram model) हैं। इसके अलावा वे Playboy मैगजीन के ऑस्ट्रेलियाई एडीशन में नजर आ चुकी हैं।36 वर्षीय इस मॉडल के लगभग 4 लाख फॉलोअर्स हैं।