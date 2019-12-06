मॉडल ने कहा- ''वो मेरी बेटी का रेप करने और मेरा गला रेतने की धमकी दे रहे हैं, लेकिन पुलिस बस...

Vivhav Shukla
| Updated: 06 Dec 2019, 08:32:55 PM (IST)
मॉडल ने कहा- ''वो मेरी बेटी का रेप करने और मेरा गला रेतने की धमकी दे रहे हैं, लेकिन पुलिस बस...

इंस्टाग्राम स्टार को हत्या और उनकी बेटी से रेप की धमकी दी गई है

नई दिल्ली। हॉलीवुड की मोस्ट पॉपुलर मॉडल char borley ने अपने बयान से सभी को चौंका दिया है।मॉडल ने बताया है कि सोशल मीडिया के जरिए गला रेतकर मारने और उसकी टीनएज बेटी के साथ रेप करने की धमकियां मिल रही हैं।Char Borley ने कहा मैंने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से कर दी है लेकिन पुलिस इस को लेकर गंभीर नहीं लग रही।

मॉडल ने कहा पुलिस अभी तक धमकी देने वाले शख्स का पता चल जाने के बाद भी उन्हें स्थानीय पुलिस से कोई अपडेट नहीं मिली है। Char Borley ने कहा, 'वो मेरा गला रेतने और मेरी बेटी का रेप करने की धमकी दे रहा था। मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में इतना डर कभी महसूस नहीं किया है। मैं पुलिस के जवाब का इंतजार कर रही हूं। काफी हफ्ते बीच चुके हैं अगर कुछ नहीं हुआ तो ये एब्यूजर फिर से ऐसी धमकियां शुरू कर देगा।'

बता दें कि Char Borley एक मशहूर इंस्टाग्राम मॉडल (Instagram model) हैं। इसके अलावा वे Playboy मैगजीन के ऑस्ट्रेलियाई एडीशन में नजर आ चुकी हैं।36 वर्षीय इस मॉडल के लगभग 4 लाख फॉलोअर्स हैं।

related story

जेम्स बॉन्ड की मूवी 'No Time to Die' का ट्रेलर आउट, उड़ती कार पर धमाकेदार स्‍टंट
जेम्स बॉन्ड की मूवी 'No Time to Die' का ट्रेलर आउट, उड़ती कार पर धमाकेदार स्‍टंट
हॉलीवुड फिल्म के सेट पर मिला बम, बाल-बाल बची एंजेलिना जोली
हॉलीवुड फिल्म के सेट पर मिला बम, बाल-बाल बची एंजेलिना जोली
मार्वेल की 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' को मिलेगा 'हॉलीवुड ब्लॉक बस्टर मूवी अवॉर्ड', ये एक्टर-एक्ट्रेस भी होंगे सम्मानित
मार्वेल की 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' को मिलेगा 'हॉलीवुड ब्लॉक बस्टर मूवी अवॉर्ड', ये एक्टर-एक्ट्रेस भी होंगे सम्मानित
मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने किए बड़े खुलासे, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन
मौत के 10 साल बाद 'माइकल जैक्सन' को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने किए बड़े खुलासे, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन
मात्र चंद रुपयों के लिए मां ने कराया इस एक्ट्रेस बेटी का रेप, पति ने भी दिया धोखा, दो महिलाओं के साथ बाथटब में..
मात्र चंद रुपयों के लिए मां ने कराया इस एक्ट्रेस बेटी का रेप, पति ने भी दिया धोखा, दो महिलाओं के साथ बाथटब में..
इस खास वजह से खुद से बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियों को डेट करते थे निक, एक की उम्र तो 55 साल, हुए गंभीर बीमारी के शिकार
इस खास वजह से खुद से बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियों को डेट करते थे निक, एक की उम्र तो 55 साल, हुए गंभीर बीमारी के शिकार
खुद के ब्रांड को प्रमोट करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट की बेहद अश्लील फोटो, मुसीबत में फंसी अभिनेत्री
खुद के ब्रांड को प्रमोट करने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट की बेहद अश्लील फोटो, मुसीबत में फंसी अभिनेत्री
अब हॉलीवुड फिल्म में ये काम करेंगे अली फजल, वंडर वुमन के साथ आएंगे नजर
अब हॉलीवुड फिल्म में ये काम करेंगे अली फजल, वंडर वुमन के साथ आएंगे नजर
इस सिंगर ने जुए में गंवाए 50 लाख रुपए, सोशल मीडिया पर बयां किया दर्द तो लोगों ने ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक
इस सिंगर ने जुए में गंवाए 50 लाख रुपए, सोशल मीडिया पर बयां किया दर्द तो लोगों ने ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक
एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट की खुद की ऐसी बोल्ड तस्वीर, लोगों ने दी पैंट पहनने की सलाह
एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट की खुद की ऐसी बोल्ड तस्वीर, लोगों ने दी पैंट पहनने की सलाह
किम कार्दशियन की बेटी ने गले में डाला खतरनाक सांप, खिलौने की तरह लगी खेलने, वीडियो आपको भी कर देगा हैरान
किम कार्दशियन की बेटी ने गले में डाला खतरनाक सांप, खिलौने की तरह लगी खेलने, वीडियो आपको भी कर देगा हैरान
VIDEO : ड्वेन जॉनसन ने गुपचुप गर्लफ्रैंड लॉरेन हशियन से की दूसरी शादी

VIDEO : ड्वेन जॉनसन ने गुपचुप गर्लफ्रैंड लॉरेन हशियन से की दूसरी शादी
Instagram model model Char Borley death threats Hollywood News