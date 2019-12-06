मॉडल ने कहा- ''वो मेरी बेटी का रेप करने और मेरा गला रेतने की धमकी दे रहे हैं, लेकिन पुलिस बस...

View this post on Instagram

Dressing room drama.. 💄 Do my make up all pretty and realise I have no plans except my physio, realise my mirror needs dusting after I go to post this picture, ( it still needs dusting btw) no idea what to wear, might go bake some biscuits because why not, then I’ll go out, oh and I now have shorter hair - not sure I like it yet. And the cushion on my throne 👑 is so I can see in my dressing mirror because your girl is too little to see that high on my dresser. #girlproblems #makeup #hair