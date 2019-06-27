सोशल मीडिया पर एक्ट्रेस को जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
विश्व की सुपरस्टार Kim Kardashian हाल में सोशल मीडिया पर जबर्दस्त तरीके से ट्रोल हो रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर सुर्खियां बटोरती हैं और कई बार अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरों को लेकर चर्चा में आ जाती हैं। इसी के साथ असल जिंदगी में किम एक रिएलिटी शो की स्टार हैं। साथ ही वह अपनी मेकअप, कपड़ों और परफ्यूम की रेंज चलाती हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
बता दें इस बार किम ने दो नए प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च किए हैं लेकिन इन्हें लॉन्च कर वो मुसीबत में फंस गईं हैं। दरअसल, पहला प्रोडक्ट था एक इनरवियर जो महिलाओं के शरीर को किसी ड्रेस के लिए कस सकता था। बॉडी फिटिंग इस ड्रेस को किम ने ‘KIMONO’ नाम दिया।
लेकिन इस नाम को लेकर अब विवाद छि़ड़ गया है। किमोनो, जापान में पहना जाने वाला एक पारंपरिक वस्त्र है और जापानी संस्कृति में इसकी एहमियत है। किम ने एक इनरवियर को किमोनो नाम देकर जापानी लोगों की भावनाओं को आहत किया है। इस कारण सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अपना गुस्सा जाहिर कर रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder). I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty. Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all.
इसी के साथ किम ने अपनी मेकअप कंपनी की तरफ से एक बॉडी मेकअप रेंज जारी की थी। किम का दावा था कि वो इस बॉडी मेकअप के जरिए अपने खुजली के दाग (psoriasis) छिपाती हैं और सालों से ये उनके लिए काम करता आया है। लेकिन किम के इस प्रचार के तरीके की खासा आलोचना हुई। सोशल मीडिया पर महिलाओं का कहना है कि स्ट्रेच मार्क्स या किसी इनफेक्शन के दाग छिपाने की जरूरत ही क्यों पड़ती है। क्यों आपको नैचुरल रहना खराब लगता है?