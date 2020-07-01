विदेश में भी छाई देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा, 2 साल के लिए मिली करोड़ों की डील

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ( Priyanka Chopra ) कहती हैं कि एक स्टोरीटेलर के रूप में वह लगातार खुद को नए विचारों की खोज, सोच और आयामों को तलाशती हैं। अपने कॅरियर ( Bollywood Career ) के 20 वर्षों में 60 फिल्में करने के बाद उन्हें उम्मीद है कि अब वे ऐसा कर पाएंगी।
मुंबई। अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा ( Priyanka Chopra ) ने अमेजन ( Amazon Prime ) के साथ फर्स्ट लुक टेलीविजन ( Frist Look Televison ) के लिए दो साल का करार किया है। एक्ट्रेस का कहना है कि इस वैश्विक करार के जरिए वह हिन्दी, अंग्रेजी सहित किसी भी भाषा में कंटेंट पेश कर सकती हैं। उनका इरादा है कि इस माध्यम से वह दुनियाभर के क्रिएटर्स के साथ मिलकर महिला केंद्रित स्टोरीज प्रस्तुत करें।
प्रियंका कहती हैं कि एक स्टोरीटेलर के रूप में वह लगातार खुद को नए विचारों की खोज, सोच और आयामों को तलाशती हैं। अपने कॅरियर के 20 वर्षों में 60 फिल्में करने के बाद उन्हें उम्मीद है कि अब वे ऐसा कर पाएंगी। फिलहाल प्रियंका दो प्रोजेक्ट्स पर अमेजन के साथ काम कर रही हैं। इनमें से एक डांस रियलिटी शो 'संगीत' है जिसे वह पति निक जोनस के साथ प्रोड्यूस करेंगी। अपनी शादी के संगीत समारोह से प्रेरित इस शो में दूल्हा-दुल्हन के परिवार ट्रॉफी जीतने के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा करेंगे। दूसरा प्रोजेक्ट एक जासूसी ड्रामा है जिसमें वह गेम आॅफ थ्रोन फेम रिचर्ड मैडन के साथ नजर आएंगी।
इस करार पर अमेजन स्टूडियो के प्रमुख जेनिफर साल्के ने कहा,' प्रियंका और मैं अलग-अलग तरह के ग्लोबल स्टोरीटेलिंग का पेशन रखते हैं। प्रियंका उत्साहजनक ओरिजनल कंटेंट और कैरेक्टर्स से वैश्विक दर्शकों के सामने प्रस्तुत करना चाहती हैं। वह पॉवरहाउस प्रोडयूसर हैं और हम उनके साथ मिलकर आने वाले वर्षों में काम करने के लिए उत्साहित हैं।'
YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET'S 👏GET 👏 IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries. As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I'm on my way to achieving that. Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I'm excited for you to get to know me better.
क्या है फर्स्ट लुक टेलीविजन
फर्स्ट लुक टेलीविजन लंदन बेस्ड टेलीविजन कंपनी है। ये कंपनी टीवी शोज, लाइव इवेंट्स और पोडकास्ट के जरिए दर्शकों को विभिन्न कंटेंट प्रोवाइड करती है। कंपनी विभिन्न क्रिएटर्स से सम्पर्क कर कंटेंट जुटाती है।
Incredibly honored to be a part of tonight's "Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes" special, celebrating the courageous women on the frontlines of this pandemic. Special congrats to this year's amazing Power of Women Honorees - Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and @JanelleMonae.
प्रियंका और अमेजन मिलकर एक फीचर फिल्म 'शीला' पर काम कर रहे हैं। 'शीला' नेटफ्लिक्स की सीरीज 'वाइल्ड वाइल्ड कंट्री' पर आधारित फिल्म है। इसमें प्रियंका गुुरु रजनीश/ओशो की सहायक मां आनंद शीला की भूमिका निभाएंगी। इसके अलावा एक्ट्रेस नेटफ्लिक्स की 'वी केन बी हीरोज' में नजर आएंगी। इसका निर्देशन रोबर्ट रोड्रीगुऐज करेंगे। वहीं, प्रियंका 'द वाइट टाइगर' और 'द मैट्रिक्स 4' फिल्म में नजर आएंगी। 'द मैट्रिक्स 4' की शूटिंग कोरोना वायरस के चलते रूकी हुई थी। हाल ही इसकी शूटिंग फिर से शुरू की गई है।