प्रियंका चोपड़ा की निक से शादी के एक साल पहले ही आई ये खुशखबरी, दोनों ने दी एक-दूसरे को बधाई

I’m truly blown away. A year ago we had just put the finishing touches on the Album before I flew to India to marry the love of my life. Soon after that Sucker was released and went straight to number 1 on the hot 100. Then the album, Happiness Begins went to number 1 on the @billboard top 200. Soon after that a platinum album and a 70+ date tour in front the truly greatest fans in the world... and to cap it all off in less than 2 weeks of me and @priyankachopra one year anniversary, a Grammy nomination for the song that has changed me and my brothers lives forever. Thank you to each and every person who believed in us. Thank you @ryantedder @louisbellmusic @frankdukes and the entire team at @philymack and @republicrecords you are family. See you all on January 26th!