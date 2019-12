'गली बॉय' के आॅस्कर रेस से निकलने के बाद भी देश के लिए है खुशखबरी, ये मूवी हुई सलेक्ट

View this post on Instagram

@sometimes_i_think_about_movie has been shortlisted for the Oscars! 92nd @theacademy Awards. (Film link in bio.) please help us get the word out. ❤️ final nominations out January 13th: 🤞🏽 ————————————————— @theacademy FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION Best Live Action short film 92nd Academy Awards Directed by: @stefanieabelhorowitz Written by: @stefanieabelhorowitz @katywm and @kevinarmento Starring: @katywm @jimsarbhforreal Director of Photography: @matthewpothier Editor: @stephaniekaznocha Producers: @katywm @stefanieabelhorowitz Executive Producers: @ryangielen @patrickjameslynch Music Composed by: @savannahwheelermusic Sound Design: @michael_capuanoman Colorist: @ariannashiningstar Visual Effects: @_janes.addiction_ Navid Sanati Co-/Line Producer: @jessicalaurenrichmond Assistant Director: @cvnewma Gaffer: @goodtimesgrip AC: @santwiches Production Sound: @filmgeek5000 Grip: @bmoniez Script Supervisor: @emmayarbs DIT: @caitreevz Hair & Makeup: @augustbelen Production Design: @retroswaggermaine Pete Hansen Wardrobe: Annie Gamber Production Coordinator: @jacksonsundown PA: @machetemaster Locations Manager: @andrewmmmsimon Cook: Isaac Fosl-Van Wyke Made possible with: @entertainment2affectchange Production support made possible by @believeltd and @moremedia