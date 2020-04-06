अमूल ने शेयर किए 90s के ऐड वीडियो, लोगों को याद आया उनका बचपन
- अमूल (Amul) ने शेयर किए 90 दशक के ऐड वीडियो
- सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं ये ऐड
नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) की खबरों के बीच अमूल (Amul) ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक विज्ञापन ने ट्वीट किया है। जिसे देखने के बाद 90s के लोगों को अपना बचपन याद आ जाएगा। दरअसल, अमूल (Amul) ने 1980-90 के दशक से अपने विज्ञापनों की पूरी सीरीज शेयर कर दी है, ये सभी उस दौर के विज्ञापन हैं जब दूरदर्शन पर रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) प्रसारित किए गए थे। अब जब फिर से रामायण , महाभारत का प्रसारण हो रहा है तो अमूल ने भी पुराने और यादगार विज्ञापनों के वीडियो साझा कर दिया है।
क्या WHO के प्रोटोकॉल के मुताबिक 10 जून तक रहेगा भारत में लॉकडाउन? जानें क्या है सच्चाई
On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Icecream - Chalo Chalo pic.twitter.com/TgvTnyQlCM— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
अमूल ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि पब्लिक डिमांड पर, 1990 के #Ramayan और # महाभारत के दौरान से #Amul के विज्ञापन को साझा करते हुए हमें खुशी हो रही है । बता दें यइस नॉस्टैलजिया भरे ऐड पर लोगों ने भी गजब का रिएक्शन भी दे रहे हैं।
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- Chocolate - Husband & Wife pic.twitter.com/QJ3W7UcMM5
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- #Chocolate - Pilot pic.twitter.com/NtV9B9K9Es
Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Hot on Web News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi