अमूल ने शेयर किए 90s के ऐड वीडियो, लोगों को याद आया उनका बचपन

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) की खबरों के बीच अमूल (Amul) ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक विज्ञापन ने ट्वीट किया है। जिसे देखने के बाद 90s के लोगों को अपना बचपन याद आ जाएगा। दरअसल, अमूल (Amul) ने 1980-90 के दशक से अपने विज्ञापनों की पूरी सीरीज शेयर कर दी है, ये सभी उस दौर के विज्ञापन हैं जब दूरदर्शन पर रामायण (Ramayana) और महाभारत (Mahabharat) प्रसारित किए गए थे। अब जब फिर से रामायण , महाभारत का प्रसारण हो रहा है तो अमूल ने भी पुराने और यादगार विज्ञापनों के वीडियो साझा कर दिया है।

On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Icecream - Chalo Chalo pic.twitter.com/TgvTnyQlCM — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

अमूल ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि पब्लिक डिमांड पर, 1990 के #Ramayan और # महाभारत के दौरान से #Amul के विज्ञापन को साझा करते हुए हमें खुशी हो रही है । बता दें यइस नॉस्टैलजिया भरे ऐड पर लोगों ने भी गजब का रिएक्शन भी दे रहे हैं।

- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020