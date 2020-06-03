Kerala में भूखी Pregnant हथिनी की हत्या पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिलाने से हुई थी मौत
केरल (Kerala) में शनिवार को एक गर्भवती हथिनी (Pregnant Elephant ) की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिला दिया था। अनानास मादा हाथी के मुंह में फट गया जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई और फिर 3 दिन बाद मर गई।
नई दिल्ली। केरल (Kerala) में कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने एक प्रेग्नेंट हथिनी (Pregnant Elephant) को पटाखों से भरा अनानास (cracker-filled pineapple) खिला दिया। विस्फोटक अनानास खाने के बाद उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिलाया था। अनानास मादा हाथी के मुंह में फट गया जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई। यह मामला बीते बुधवार का बताया जा रहा है। इस घटना के बाद इलाके में हुई इस घटना ने लोगों में गुस्सा भर दिया है।
धारदार चाकुओं से होता है दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक Body Massage, लगती है लोगों की भीड़
इस अमानवीय घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है, जिसके बाद लोगों में काफी गुस्सा है। दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा देने की मांग हो रही है। ट्विटर (Twitter) पर कई सारे पोस्टर और स्केच (Poster and Sketches) भी शेयर किये गये।
देखिए लोगों ने क्या कहा?
There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/1J2epz2YDG— Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) June 2, 2020
Stand and fight for the voiceless..— amrutha vk (@amrutha_vk) June 3, 2020
Monsters are mythical but, humans are real...#Elephant pic.twitter.com/ebdGHjj9wz
💔😓— পরিণীতা 🌻 (@OliLovesYouAll) June 2, 2020
MAY GOD PUNISH THEM SOON 🤞#Elephant pic.twitter.com/DZULet5eQB
As news of a pregnant #elephant killed in #kerala by being fed a pineapple stuffed with a firecracker makes the rounds, this is all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/yBJuqVgiyl— Green Humour (@thetoonguy) June 3, 2020
She trusted everyone, they killed her....#Elephant @RandeepHooda @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/xntg9z47Nu— Rijul Paul (@iamrijul) June 3, 2020
There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/bTSpkMVh31— Pawan Sharma (@PawanSh04278980) June 3, 2020
Pineapple feed to a pregnant elephant with firecrackers on it.!!— Sarvanan (@sarvanan3691) June 2, 2020
She dead still, with her baby together....
These ppl should be arrested for no reason, should be sentenced to death.#elephant pic.twitter.com/wl3gwyXyJs
The #elephant that died in Palakkad, #KERALA was pregnant. She was fed a pineapple filled w/firecrackers by locals. Her mouth was severely injured. She walked around the village, in searing pain & hunger until she died!! https://t.co/mfGdhq0jrg pic.twitter.com/hVV6vZ8sU2— Colby Steiner 💚🐘💙 (@raccoon_mama) June 2, 2020
