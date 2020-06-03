Kerala में भूखी Pregnant हथिनी की हत्या पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिलाने से हुई थी मौत

नई दिल्ली। केरल (Kerala) में कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने एक प्रेग्नेंट हथिनी (Pregnant Elephant) को पटाखों से भरा अनानास (cracker-filled pineapple) खिला दिया। विस्फोटक अनानास खाने के बाद उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिलाया था। अनानास मादा हाथी के मुंह में फट गया जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई। यह मामला बीते बुधवार का बताया जा रहा है। इस घटना के बाद इलाके में हुई इस घटना ने लोगों में गुस्सा भर दिया है।

इस अमानवीय घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है, जिसके बाद लोगों में काफी गुस्‍सा है। दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा देने की मांग हो रही है। ट्विटर (Twitter) पर कई सारे पोस्टर और स्केच (Poster and Sketches) भी शेयर किये गये।

देखिए लोगों ने क्या कहा?

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/1J2epz2YDG — Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) June 2, 2020

Stand and fight for the voiceless..

Monsters are mythical but, humans are real...#Elephant pic.twitter.com/ebdGHjj9wz — amrutha vk (@amrutha_vk) June 3, 2020

As news of a pregnant #elephant killed in #kerala by being fed a pineapple stuffed with a firecracker makes the rounds, this is all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/yBJuqVgiyl — Green Humour (@thetoonguy) June 3, 2020

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/bTSpkMVh31 — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSh04278980) June 3, 2020

Pineapple feed to a pregnant elephant with firecrackers on it.!!

She dead still, with her baby together....

These ppl should be arrested for no reason, should be sentenced to death.#elephant pic.twitter.com/wl3gwyXyJs — Sarvanan (@sarvanan3691) June 2, 2020