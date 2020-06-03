Kerala में भूखी Pregnant हथिनी की हत्या पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिलाने से हुई थी मौत

केरल (Kerala) में शनिवार को एक गर्भवती हथिनी (Pregnant Elephant ) की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिला दिया था। अनानास मादा हाथी के मुंह में फट गया जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई और फिर 3 दिन बाद मर गई।

 

नई दिल्ली। केरल (Kerala) में कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने एक प्रेग्नेंट हथिनी (Pregnant Elephant) को पटाखों से भरा अनानास (cracker-filled pineapple) खिला दिया। विस्फोटक अनानास खाने के बाद उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे पटाखों से भरा अनानास खिलाया था। अनानास मादा हाथी के मुंह में फट गया जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई। यह मामला बीते बुधवार का बताया जा रहा है। इस घटना के बाद इलाके में हुई इस घटना ने लोगों में गुस्सा भर दिया है।

इस अमानवीय घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है, जिसके बाद लोगों में काफी गुस्‍सा है। दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा देने की मांग हो रही है। ट्विटर (Twitter) पर कई सारे पोस्टर और स्केच (Poster and Sketches) भी शेयर किये गये।

 

देखिए लोगों ने क्या कहा?

