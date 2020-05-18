जीना इसी का नाम है: 90 साल के दादा, जो लॉकडाउन में पूरे कर रहे हैं अपने गोल

View this post on Instagram

“I’ve never taken life too seriously. In fact, I’ve been on the opposite end of the serious spectrum– back in my day, I was a real prankster! Once, I was coming home to my wife after a sailing trip and had this idea to act like a burglar. I started knocking at the door to scare my wife– it didn’t turn out too well; she alerted the entire neighbourhood and I almost got arrested! This other time, I was travelling with my brother and when the ticket collector came to us, I pretended to not know my brother and asked the TC to arrest him for not having his ticket! My brother was in shock and just when he was about to be taken away, I burst out laughing. My brother was so angry, but he was also used to it! My family knows me as a big prankster…what good is life without some harmless pranks? And even now, I believe in living with that zest. That’s why I’m 90 and still working– I wake up at 5, make breakfast for me and my wife, and am off to work by 7; I work at a repair shop. After work, I go for a walk or watch movies with my wife. On weekends, I’m either gardening or hunting for something to repair at home...I just can’t be idle! So during the lockdown, I’m keeping myself entertained with Whatsapp. I’ve started making memes about our family and sharing them on our groups– my meme game is strong! I also organise a lot of family games and quizzes like ‘Guess which family member did this?’ Sometimes I’ll arrange for Teen Patti game nights– All my pranking has made me a bluff master...so you can imagine how hilarious these games are! I believe in a life full of adventure, pranks, fun, and a fridge full of chocolates, kaaju katli, cheese and beer...lots of beer! We overthink and complicate life too much. Take it from a 90 year old man who’s seen it all; Life is always going to be up and down, so you may as well just chill and have a cold beer whilst you’re at it!”